Pischke/Frye-Mueller attempt to go after Schoenbeck yet again. And fail yet again.

In the middle of legislative proceedings, again, Senators Pischke and Frye-Mueller attempted a nutty motion to convene a committee on discipline and expulsion to attack Senator Lee Schoenbeck for “Disparaging comments,” again, as part of the investigation of JFM for her creepy comments to a legislative employee.

Predictably, it died for lack of a second. Again.

I have the feeling those two chuckleheads are not going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon.