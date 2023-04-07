Politician Taffy Howard becomes lobbyist

Former State Rep. Taffy Howard has apparently become a lobbyist for US Term Limits:

Howard will serve as the South Dakota State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. The organization, which is based out of Washington, D.C., states their mission is to enact and defend term limits on elected offices at all levels of government via the ballot box, legislatures and the courts with an ultimate aim of enacting a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Read it here.

Although, I would venture that for the time being, she’ll spend most of her time being a DC lobbyist or in other states, since she’s legally banned from lobbying in SD until January 2025.

But I’m sure that’s fine, since we’re not used to her being in Pierre the entire time she’s supposed to be anyway.