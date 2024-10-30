Postcards from the field – Re-Elect Mary Fitzgerald, Vote Amber Hulse, and teachers are going to tell our daughters to get abortions. What’s in YOUR mailbox?

It’s that time of the season, when we’re getting completely slammed by direct mail, and one of my favorite forms of political communication – postcards! So, what are people out in the field getting? Here’s a sampling of what’s arrived in my mailbox, and what’s been passed my way:

State Representative Mary Fitzgerald is hitting mail in D31 this week asking for re-election, and pointing out her positive ratings by various groups.

As opposed to her opponent Comrade Swanson, who apparently wants to seize power from the bourgeoisie, D30 Senate Candidate Amber Hulse is promoting Republican values in her outreach to voters.

As I received in my own mailbox, The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women are putting their cash into doing slate cards in a number of Legislative Districts. This is the one I received for D7, and I’ve seen another one for D8. I’m told the group is pouring thousands into their effort, so if you haven’t received one, you should be getting one shortly.

A card is hitting Sioux Falls telling people “Don’t San Francisco our SD” by letting Democrats like Clay Hoffman push “failed Democrat Policies here,” and to “Vote Republican on November 5.”

And finally, South Dakota Right to Life uses a recent postcard from out of state to attack teachers and schools with paranoia by inferring schools are going to send out our daughters for abortions if Amendment G passes…

… because teachers don’t get dumped on enough. Ugh.

This reminds me of awful Julie Frye Mueller claiming schools were going to transgender your kids if you signed the school handbook. When my mom was a school nurse, back before all these laws got passed, her time was spent on head lice and kids feigning illness in an attempt to get out of class because of a test. Not pregnancy counseling.

And that’s what’s hitting mailboxes this week.