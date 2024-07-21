President Biden drops out of Presidential race

The landscape of the 2024 elections just completely rewote itself in one fell swoop as President Biden has announced he is dropping out. From Fox News:

President Biden announced Thursday that he will suspend his 2024 re-election campaign amid mounting pressure from his Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill, top donors and Hollywood stars after a disastrous debate performance last month.

The unprecedented announcement came as an increasing number of Democrat lawmakers had begun to publicly call for Biden to step aside and the party’s leadership reportedly was engaged in efforts to convince Biden, 81, he could not win in November’s general election against former President Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee who Biden defeated four years ago to win the White House.