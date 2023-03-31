Regents introduce Minors on Campus policy in response to “family friendly” drag shows

The South Dakota Board of Regents has given first reading to a Minors on Campus policy which in in response to last years’ advertising of a “family friendly” drag show on the South Dakota State University campus.

As noted in the document, “The proposed Minors on Campus Policy will provide consistent protocol and process across the system for events bringing minors to campus,” and “to university sponsored programs, as well as externally sponsored programs occurring on campus, involving the presence of minors, providing certain baseline requirements in areas such as: prohibited conduct; appropriate supervision of non-student minors; background checks; duty to report inappropriate conduct; and sanctions for noncompliance.”

You can read it here:

6_D_BOR0323 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Thoughts? I think they actually did a more than reasonable job.