Release: Baltic Citizens Launch Recall Effort against Mayor McIsaac

BALTIC CITIZENS LAUNCH RECALL EFFORT AGAINST MAYOR MCISSAC

Baltic, SD – Today South Dakotans for Transparent Government, a political action committee founded in Baltic dedicated to the promotion of open and honest government, is launching an effort to recall the current mayor of Baltic, Deborah McIsaac. This effort comes after dozens of inquiries, strong community support, and a coalition of community leaders who want to better the Baltic community.

This recall effort comes after numerous community examples of malfeasance in office, misconduct in office, and gross partiality by Mayor McIsaac. Furthermore, the Mayor has demonstrated a clear pattern of bad and biased behavior that puts the residents of Baltic and the progress of the community at significant risk.

There is much more to the story of Mayor McIsaac’s administration than what is known to the citizens of Baltic. In the coming weeks, South Dakotans for Transparent Government will unveil witnesses, statements, evidence, and actions that show that she is not acting in the interest of the Baltic community of its residents. We hope that the citizens of Baltic will review this information carefully, and realize that they have been misled for months.

Under Mayor McIsaac’s tenure, a better Baltic cannot be built. To learn more about who Mayor Mcisaac really is, please visit www.recallmcisaac.com. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

###