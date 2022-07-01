Release: College CRT Ban Becoming Law

College CRT Ban Becoming Law
PIERRE, S.D. – On Friday, July 1, HB 1012, which protects college students and faculty from mandatory Critical Race Theory trainings and orientations, takes effect.
“College should be a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged – not stifled by indoctrination and political agendas,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Critical Race Theory should not be forced on our students, and this legislation will prevent that from happening.”
Since signing the bill, Governor Noem also signed Executive Order 2022-02, which restricts Critical Race Theory at the K-12 level.
Does the Governor think anyone in SD is dumb enough to honestly believe any of the BS? “Freedom of thought and expression are encouraged” by banning something. Treat it like Communism/Marxism, Fascism, etc. by describing what it is, point out how it doesn’t work, and move on to the next topic. Absolute waste of time for a cheap PR stunt.
If you don’t think college students are being bombarded by leftist teacher, then you are part of the problem the governor is trying to fix.
The governor is trying to fix it by limiting speech…I thought this was the party of free speech… I just graduated from a college you probably think is from the pit of communist hell, but I came out alright. I still am conservative; however, I value to exchange of ideas, including being critical of history.
The speech of educators and institutions with power over you is not supposed to be “free” in the way that the speech of an individual in the town square is.
What about the free speech and freedom of conscience rights of employees and students? That’s what the law is meant and needed to protect. Leftist social justice stuff, CRT, etc., are essentially all iterations of a twisted political religion. People shouldn’t have that forced on them.
The law doesn’t ban discussion of topics. It essentially bans compelled speech and active indoctrination.
It’s a good law.
At long last, an anti-vaxxer movement for your brain.
Aaahhh yes….another brilliant comment by a CAH fanboy.