A news article is out tonight talking about a new conservative caucus that is being formed, as noted in the Rapid City Journal, because once again there are those who think they are more Republican than others:
A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday formally announced they were forming a group billed the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive politics further to the right in a Statehouse where the GOP holds every statewide office and 90% of the Legislature.
And..
Republican Rep. Tony Randolph, who is the Freedom Caucus vice-chair, declined to say how many lawmakers are part of the group outside its three officers. He said they were looking to recruit members, but insisted they were not splitting from the Republican caucus.
I did find it amusing that they’re quoting Tony Randolph, who two years ago was openly supporting the non-republican in a general election. Because we need GOP traitors Tony Randolph & Tina Mulally to tell us who is more republican than anybody else.
Anyway, getting back to the whole “new conservative caucus” sham. Where have I heard all this before? I think it was way back… when they did the same thing 2 elections ago:
You can read about 2018’s breakaway caucus here.
Seriously. These guys have got to get a new act. Because the breakaway caucus schtick was lame in 2018, and it’s no less lame when they develop amnesia about forming it, and declare they’re starting a new one.
5 thoughts on “New conservative caucus forming after no one paid attention to the last one.”
the kookaberries run to the right. what they dont understand is that after they run far to the right, a new group will spring up, contending they are THE TRUE right of the far right. And what will happen after that? the the TRUE RIGHT OF THE TRUE Right of the far right will be eclipsed by the Mega Right of the Right of the Far Right.
so, what is left after that?
my money is on the right of the right of the well right of the far right. Who, if we question them, can at least tell us who is to the right of them?
check back in ten years when we have completely destroyed elections and the GOP in SD.
Is RINO Liz May, who supported Hillary for president, part of this caucus?
“who’s the most conservative” has to be the worst argument in history.
These people got a little taste of power over the weekend at the convention. They hang around with people who think and act just like them and make the assumption that all South Dakotans are just like them. No doubt, South Dakota is a Republican state, but most people can’t and don’t relate to these wackadoos who think they and only they are right about everything. In a state where Kristi Noem is Governor, they don’t think she’s conservative enough. Wow. Just wow.
Why are they demanding something that the Governor has already said is going to happen?
Can there be a better sign that these clowns are all about attention and credit, not responsible government?
Isn’t that the real reason they can’t support a real conservative like Kristi Noem? Because they really just want the credit?
I hope the RINO Freedom Caucus has the guts to publish their membership list. If they really mean what they say they will quit the Republican caucus. But they’re probably scared to do it.