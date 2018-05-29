Sen. Stace Nelson and a couple others form “Conservative Caucus” based on cherry-picked scorecard

From Facebook, State Senator Stace Nelson and State Representative Liz May have apparently formed a Conservative Caucus club, separating themselves form the Republican Party, so they can declare themselves the “most conservative,” and send out rambling press releases:
As noted from the group’s facebook page, membership in this exclusive group is based on the scorecard produced by the Rapid City group “Citizens for Liberty”…
…as well as various grades from other organizations.
Since they’re basing inclusion in the group on the cherry-picked scorecard which was written up long after any votes, including issues not lobbied on by the group claiming ownership of the scorecards, one gets the impression that this Caucus isn’t anything more than the leaders of the group trying to declare themselves as better than other Republicans.
Meh. I hate to sound like the old guy, but groups like this (on either end of the ideological spectrum) have come and gone. So, while we wait for them to not raise any money and to fizzle out, the South Dakota GOP will still be around, actually getting candidates elected.
While this group throws rocks and tells everyone why they’re more conservative than everyone else.
Stace Nelson is like a big kid. Why is he allowed to do things? Why is he a senator? Remind me never to go to or talk to anyone in Fulton.. wherever the heck it is.
Nelsonian Caucus will meet in……….and anyone entering will be inspected.
Well this is legitimate…said no one ever…to be in the caucus you have to maintain a rating based on votes they won’t tell you before hand are being scored…they cherry pick to get a predetermined outcome second and so I guess if they want to get rid of you they just cherry pick you out …sounds like a group I’d want to join…NOT
Stace Nelson once again doing the job of the Democrat party…seeking to attack and divide Republicans…
I’m a Democrat and I love Stace for just this reason!
Only two who are eligible to be members of the Caucus from the Senate: Nelson, Jensen and maybe Russell. The rest are retiring or running for higher office.
be funny if it was only Stace
Jensen has a contested primary and who knows what Russell is doing with a contested primary and running for AG at the same time.
“Meh. I hate to sound like the old guy, but groups like this (on either end of the ideological spectrum) have come and gone. So, while we wait for them to not raise any money and to fizzle out, the South Dakota GOP will still be around, actually getting candidates elected.”
I disagree, Pat. These caucuses are a herald of things to come, and a harbinger of death for the two-party system. Americans are getting mighty tired of only have two brands from which to choose.* Yes, it feels a little better than being forced to buy one brand, but people are catching on that it’s the same cereal whether it’s in a shiny box or a discount club bag.
Trust me, when the day comes that the GOP loses its conservative base, you’re not going to be taking elections for granted, especially in South Dakota.
* You reposted Bob mercer’s article about there being more Indies than Dems in 11 counties in SD. Well, guess what it looks like across the USA as a whole: http://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx
We need true Republicans that represent what the party stands for, limited government, deregulation, cutting taxes, and promoting liberty and freedom. It’s crucial to hold the Party to core conservative principles, 60% of the time.
The Conservative Republican Caucus will be an avenue for South Dakotans to support actual conservative Republican legislators who match their campaign promises up with demonstrated voting records supporting South Dakota Republican traditional conservative principles, 60% of the time.
Since when in 60% a passing grade? It sounds like another tax exempt cash grab.
I have disagreed with you in the past, El Rayo X, but you’re right on this one.
I think Anonymous over on Hubbel’s post is on to something… we should just BAN them from the party;)
No really though, Gideon says it best –
“Trust me, when the day comes that the GOP loses its conservative base, you’re not going to be taking elections for granted, especially in South Dakota.”
60% I suspect was chosen as you can still get a D for Diploma with a 60% in school
These Nelsonians never get anything done as it is other than hearing themselves speak and patting themselves on the back with these cherry picked score cards. Those score cards are just like the BS from the Gunowners group that falsely attacks our reps.
“So, while we wait for them to not raise any money and to fizzle out, the South Dakota GOP will still be around, actually getting candidates elected.”
You are right Pat. The SDGOP Establishment has the money of huge special interests behind them. The bigger the government, the more money that gets lined into their pockets, of which a portion goes to fund campaigns of legislators who pass laws that legalizes the corruption. The process includes demonizing those who are not loyal to the liberal tax and spend cause. Those people can’t raise money and their campaigns fizzle out. You nailed it Pat.
Or maybe the Republican Party has been around a long time, and stands for more than just a few self-aggrandizing attention seekers who no one wants to follow.
Does the State Capital have a genderless bathroom that they can hold their meetings in? I don’t think Liz is allowed in Stace’s main office.
Any scorecard that doesn’t include the 3 largest tax increases introduced in the 2018 session loses any right to call itself “conservative”.
*See HBs 1274, 1294, and 1308
and HB 1305 allowing Independents to vote in Republican primary how is that conservative?