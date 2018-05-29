Sen. Stace Nelson and a couple others form “Conservative Caucus” based on cherry-picked scorecard

From Facebook, State Senator Stace Nelson and State Representative Liz May have apparently formed a Conservative Caucus club, separating themselves form the Republican Party, so they can declare themselves the “most conservative,” and send out rambling press releases:

As noted from the group’s facebook page, membership in this exclusive group is based on the scorecard produced by the Rapid City group “Citizens for Liberty”…

…as well as various grades from other organizations.

Since they’re basing inclusion in the group on the cherry-picked scorecard which was written up long after any votes, including issues not lobbied on by the group claiming ownership of the scorecards, one gets the impression that this Caucus isn’t anything more than the leaders of the group trying to declare themselves as better than other Republicans.

Meh. I hate to sound like the old guy, but groups like this (on either end of the ideological spectrum) have come and gone. So, while we wait for them to not raise any money and to fizzle out, the South Dakota GOP will still be around, actually getting candidates elected.

While this group throws rocks and tells everyone why they’re more conservative than everyone else.

