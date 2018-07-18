GOP Legislative Leaders drop the hammer on members forming competing caucuses.

Republican Leaders in the State House and State Senate have drawn a line in the sand this week with regards to legislators setting up renegade caucuses raising their own money and setting their own agenda separate from that of the Republican Caucus.

(I think they’re looking at you and your cherry-picked scorecard caucus, Senator Nelson)

A letter went out, and it’s telling prospective legislators that there are expectations if they’re going to be part of the Republican caucus. And Commandment #1 is thou shalt have no caucus before us:

Basically, it asks them for a commitment to show up & not be a jerk. And that if they intend to be a member of a non-Republican caucus, it informs them they will not dedicate resources to their campaign, nor will they be considered for leadership positions. And they shouldn’t expect to take part in voting for who will lead the Republican caucus if they don’t want to be a part of it.

I suspect that this comes in response to Senator Stace Nelson, who spent altogether too much time plotting with Democrats against GOP Leadership, and announced the formation of his own caucus, with the intent of competing with the Republican caucus to raise money for the people he likes. Which seems an appropriate reason to draw a line in the sand before the caucus starts dedicating money into the legislative races.

In other words, if they want to be a member of the Republican caucus, they’d love to have them, and will assist them.

If not.. and they want to form their own caucus, or join the Constitution or Democrat Parties… well, they’re free to do that as well. And they can’t say they haven’t been warned.

