Release: Leslie “Doc” Heinemann announces candidacy for District 25 SD Senate.

Leslie “Doc” Heinemann announces candidacy for District 25 SD Senate.

We are pleased to announce that Leslie “Doc” Heinemann, Flandreau is running for SD Senate in District 25. He had previously served for six years in the SD House (2013-2018) from District 8 (Moody, Lake, Miner, and Sanborn). The decision to get back into politics for him was a very personal one.

“ I enjoyed the legislative experience, especially the relationships I developed in Pierre. My health has been stable the last 4 years, and after retiring in 2018 after the sale of my dental practices in Flandreau and Dell Rapids, I realized how much I missed being involved in the decision making processes of the state. I’m ready to jump back into the legislative area, and get to work for the citizens of the new District 25”

Dr. Heinemann will face 3 other candidates on the Republican primary ballot on June 7, 2022. The new District 25 includes towns in Moody and northern Minnehaha counties, including the cities of Flandreau, Colman, Egan, Trent, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Garretson, Colton, Renner, Lyons and Humboldt.

Dr. Heinemann actively farms with his son Jason northwest of Flandreau. He provided dental care for over 37 years to the people of Moody and northern Minnehaha counties, the last 7 of which were in conjunction with his daughter Kimberly, who is also a dentist. He has been married to his wonderful wife Libby for 46 years. They have 4 children and 9 grandchildren with number 10 expected in June.

