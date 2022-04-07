Gov. Noem Restricts Critical Race Theory in K-12 Schools
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-02, which restricts the teaching of Critical Race Theory in K-12 education in South Dakota.
“Political indoctrination has no place in our classrooms,” said Governor Noem. “Our children will not be taught that they are racists or that they are victims, and they will not be compelled to feel responsible for the mistakes of their ancestors. We will guarantee that our students learn America’s true and honest history – that includes both our triumphs and our mistakes.”
Executive Order 2022-02 restricts Critical Race Theory in the following ways:
- The Department of Education (DOE) shall not compel employees, students, or teachers to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to inherently divisive concepts;
- The Secretary of Education will review all policies within DOE to identify if any promote inherently divisive concepts;
- DOE will review other materials and trainings to identify if any promote or endorse inherently divisive concepts;
- If any policies, materials, or trainings promote inherently divisive concepts, they shall end or be removed no later than October 1; and
- Directs the Board of Education Standards to ensure South Dakota Content Standards do not promote inherently divisive concepts.
“Inherently divisive concepts” are defined in Section 7 of Executive Order 2022-02.
In the 2022 legislative session, Governor Noem signed HB 1012 to block mandatory Critical Race Theory trainings and orientations at colleges in South Dakota.
Last year, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2021-11, blocking federal civics and history grants due to concerns with ties to Critical Race Theory. She also worked with the Board of Regents to ensure that Critical Race Theory will not be the basis of education at South Dakota schools.
23 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Restricts Critical Race Theory in K-12 Schools”
I guess South Dakota history starts today by an executive order.
Take that senate Ed!
Can anyone name a school district in South Dakota where CRT is currently being taught ???
I’m just curious if it is happening or is this a solution looking for a problem.
Headline addict.
VP? President? She’s running for one of them.
The order seems to be just a bunch of bs. It really only directs a study to be followed by a report.
She didn’t really say this yesterday, did she?:
“Don’t listen to the news. And people are so lazy that they don’t do their own homework anymore. You guys gotta start reading the facts.”
Of course she did. Kristi Noem (On video)
(Joe Sneve/Argus)
For your news… choose Facebook!
No teaching for the need for reperations? How to be an activist?
What is with the EO’s?
What do they do compared to a law?
EOs can be revoked…look at what Sleepy Joe’s done to some of Trump’s…and what Trump did to some of Obama’s…etc, etc, etc.
….wasn’t finished! And the BIG ONE, the JFK EO that Johnson revoked getting us involved in the Viet Nam War!!! JFK wanted our advisors out of there by 1964 or ’65. Johnson revoked that EO the day after JFK’s funeral and because of it, we lost over 58,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coasties and eight military nurses.
I will gladly pay reparations for every slave I or my parents ever owned.
So, so dumb and unnecessary
So says someone who would like CRT taught in school.
No, so says someone who can see shameless political pandering when shameless political pandering is occurring.
Are your initials CAH?
How did you know?
Stupidity shines through.
But, it’s not. She passed a law for no other reason than ginning up the base. CRT is a graduate level college course.
Noem’s order defines ‘divisive concepts’ as “advancing any ideas in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
So is she basically using an executive order to restate or make sure we are following the Civil Rights Act of 1964? That seems unnecessary. I must be missing something.
Can ANYONE give me one case where CRT is taught in the K-12 system in South Dakota?
Seriously – CRT is taught in Graduate Level Law and Poly-Sci programs.
Graduate Level Law and Poly-Sci courses is pretty much the definition of where divisive topics SHOULD be discussed, dissected, analyzed, and evaluated. If they can stand up to scrutiny – great. If not – great.
This appears to be Governor Noem making laws for issues that don’t actually exist.
What is the ACTUAL purpose of this order?
Does anyone seriously think that a middle school history teacher/ basketball coach in Lemon is going to decide, on their own, to start talking about slave reparations, red-lining, or the legacy of Jim Crow laws in the south?
Seriously?
AND EVEN IF THEY DID – this would be a job for their school Principal, Superintendent, or if all else fails the local School Board to address this.
This is a local control issue. This isn’t something
Call me crazy, but I don’t think we should be issuing orders or passing laws for things that aren’t actually happening.
The one and only purpose is press for Noem. The best thing we can do is ignore her.
Pandering for more national attention. I don’t think anyone is surprised at this point.