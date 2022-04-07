Susan Wismer Decertified from Ballot – Defeated (again) before the race has begun

Christmas came early for Michael Rohl, as he has one less obstacle to return to the State Senate:

Susan Wismer was successfully decertified today from the ballot. Why? Simply because her petitions were a mess. I saw one where people had signed before the candidate declaration, and I saw one where people had signed after the circulator’s signature had been notarized.

And it’s not like it’s her first time at the rodeo.

I suspect we’re going to hear more about this.

Susan Wismer – #NotWinning!