Susan Wismer Decertified from Ballot – Defeated (again) before the race has begun

Christmas came early for Michael Rohl, as he has one less obstacle to return to the State Senate:
Susan Wismer was successfully decertified today from the ballot. Why? Simply because her petitions were a mess. I saw one where people had signed before the candidate declaration, and I saw one where people had signed after the circulator’s signature had been notarized.
And it’s not like it’s her first time at the rodeo.
I suspect we’re going to hear more about this.
Susan Wismer – #NotWinning!
Ugh- Suzy Blake. I forgot about her until I saw that photo. Suzy was a terrible legislator and a Liberal hack. South Dakota is a better place without both of them.
The signature campaign has a lot of gotchas.
It’s a learning experience for sure, especially in the primary where the GOP seems to largely be a captive audience.
Young Ms. Wismer was a hoot back in the day. She’s probably not as pretty any more but golly you would think she’d know about petitions by now. Somebody was probably rolling around in the back room holding their belly while they laughed and laughed and laughed. And Ms. Wismer probably pulled a fistful of hair from her scalp, as is her wont when she’s frustrated.
If a candidate can’t get 50 valid names or fill out a form properly, they don’t deserve to be on the ballot.
According to Twitter, she’s planning to run as an Indy now
It might be better for her—I wouldn’t want to be identified as a Democrat in this state either!