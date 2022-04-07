Should be about done. Watch for disqualification coming for Dems. Senate appears to already be 63% won for the GOP.

I think we’re finally about done in term of candidates coming in. Here’s the Senate List, with a few interesting primaries, and largely dull general election prospects. Mainly because Democrats conceded so, so many seats. 9 out of 35 seats have no race at the moment (Bolded), although there could be an Independent or Libertarian who will lose in the general election.

An incredible 13 Senate seats appear to be headed for a decision at the primary ballot box (in Red), which means that between the races highlighted 63% of the State Senate will be signed and done in June, and held by Republicans.

Race Name Party District State Senator Susan Wismer DEM District 01 State Senator Joe Donnell REP District 01 State Senator Michael H. Rohl REP District 01 State Senator Spencer Wrightsman REP District 02 State Senator Steve Kolbeck REP District 02 State Senator Al Novstrup REP District 03 State Senator Rachel Dix REP District 03 State Senator John Wiik REP District 04 State Senator Colin Alan Paulsen REP District 05 State Senator Lee Schoenbeck REP District 05 State Senator Herman Otten REP District 06 State Senator Julie Erickson REP District 07 State Senator Tim Reed REP District 07 State Senator Casey Crabtree REP District 08 State Senator Heather DeVries REP District 08 State Senator Brent Hoffman REP District 09 State Senator Mark Willadsen REP District 09 State Senator Liz Larson DEM District 10 State Senator Maggie Sutton REP District 10 State Senator Sheryl L. Johnson DEM District 11 State Senator Jim Stalzer REP District 11 State Senator Jessica Meyers DEM District 12 State Senator Arch Beal REP District 12 State Senator Jack Kolbeck REP District 13 State Senator Matthew Tysdal DEM District 14 State Senator Larry P. Zikmund REP District 14 State Senator Reynold F Nesiba DEM District 15 State Senator Brenda Lawrence REP District 15 State Senator Donn Larson DEM District 16 State Senator Jim Bolin REP District 16 State Senator Nancy Rasmussen REP District 16 State Senator Sydney Davis REP District 17 State Senator Frederick Bender DEM District 18 State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP District 18 State Senator Daniel F. Brandt DEM District 19 State Senator Kyle Schoenfish REP District 19 State Senator Joshua Klumb REP District 20 State Senator Dan Andersson DEM District 21 State Senator Erin Tobin REP District 21 State Senator David Wheeler REP District 22 State Senator Bryan J Breitling REP District 23 State Senator Spencer Gosch REP District 23 State Senator Jim Mehlhaff REP District 24 State Senator Mary Duvall REP District 24 State Senator Kevin R. Crisp REP District 25 State Senator Leslie “Doc” Heinemann REP District 25 State Senator Lisa Rave REP District 25 State Senator Tom Pischke REP District 25 State Senator Shawn Bordeaux DEM District 26 State Senator Joel Koskan REP District 26 State Senator Red Dawn Foster DEM District 27 State Senator David Jones REP District 27 State Senator Ryan M Maher REP District 28 State Senator Beka Zerbst REP District 29 State Senator Dean Wink REP District 29 State Senator John Carley REP District 29 State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller REP District 30 State Senator Timothy R. Goodwin REP District 30 State Senator John E. Teupel REP District 31 State Senator Randy Deibert REP District 31 State Senator Ron Moeller REP District 31 State Senator Nicole A. Heenan DEM District 32 State Senator Helene Duhamel REP District 32 State Senator David Johnson REP District 33 State Senator Janet Jensen REP District 33 State Senator Michael Diedrich REP District 34 State Senator Jessica Castleberry REP District 35

Although, my spies tell me that we’re going to see a big challenge & disqualification for Democrats coming up pretty quick. It may be closer to 66% by the time the day is done. Stay tuned.