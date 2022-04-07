Should be about done. Watch for disqualification coming for Dems. Senate appears to already be 63% won for the GOP.

I think we’re finally about done in term of candidates coming in. Here’s the Senate List, with a few interesting primaries, and largely dull general election prospects. Mainly because Democrats conceded so, so many seats. 9 out of 35 seats have no race at the moment (Bolded), although there could be an Independent or Libertarian who will lose in the general election.
An incredible 13 Senate seats appear to be headed for a decision at the primary ballot box (in Red), which means that between the races highlighted 63% of the State Senate will be signed and done in June, and held by Republicans.
|Race
|Name
|Party
|District
|State Senator
|Susan Wismer
|DEM
|District 01
|State Senator
|Joe Donnell
|REP
|District 01
|State Senator
|Michael H. Rohl
|REP
|District 01
|State Senator
|Spencer Wrightsman
|REP
|District 02
|State Senator
|Steve Kolbeck
|REP
|District 02
|State Senator
|Al Novstrup
|REP
|District 03
|State Senator
|Rachel Dix
|REP
|District 03
|State Senator
|John Wiik
|REP
|District 04
|State Senator
|Colin Alan Paulsen
|REP
|District 05
|State Senator
|Lee Schoenbeck
|REP
|District 05
|State Senator
|Herman Otten
|REP
|District 06
|State Senator
|Julie Erickson
|REP
|District 07
|State Senator
|Tim Reed
|REP
|District 07
|State Senator
|Casey Crabtree
|REP
|District 08
|State Senator
|Heather DeVries
|REP
|District 08
|State Senator
|Brent Hoffman
|REP
|District 09
|State Senator
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|District 09
|State Senator
|Liz Larson
|DEM
|District 10
|State Senator
|Maggie Sutton
|REP
|District 10
|State Senator
|Sheryl L. Johnson
|DEM
|District 11
|State Senator
|Jim Stalzer
|REP
|District 11
|State Senator
|Jessica Meyers
|DEM
|District 12
|State Senator
|Arch Beal
|REP
|District 12
|State Senator
|Jack Kolbeck
|REP
|District 13
|State Senator
|Matthew Tysdal
|DEM
|District 14
|State Senator
|Larry P. Zikmund
|REP
|District 14
|State Senator
|Reynold F Nesiba
|DEM
|District 15
|State Senator
|Brenda Lawrence
|REP
|District 15
|State Senator
|Donn Larson
|DEM
|District 16
|State Senator
|Jim Bolin
|REP
|District 16
|State Senator
|Nancy Rasmussen
|REP
|District 16
|State Senator
|Sydney Davis
|REP
|District 17
|State Senator
|Frederick Bender
|DEM
|District 18
|State Senator
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|District 18
|State Senator
|Daniel F. Brandt
|DEM
|District 19
|State Senator
|Kyle Schoenfish
|REP
|District 19
|State Senator
|Joshua Klumb
|REP
|District 20
|State Senator
|Dan Andersson
|DEM
|District 21
|State Senator
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|District 21
|State Senator
|David Wheeler
|REP
|District 22
|State Senator
|Bryan J Breitling
|REP
|District 23
|State Senator
|Spencer Gosch
|REP
|District 23
|State Senator
|Jim Mehlhaff
|REP
|District 24
|State Senator
|Mary Duvall
|REP
|District 24
|State Senator
|Kevin R. Crisp
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Leslie “Doc” Heinemann
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Tom Pischke
|REP
|District 25
|State Senator
|Shawn Bordeaux
|DEM
|District 26
|State Senator
|Joel Koskan
|REP
|District 26
|State Senator
|Red Dawn Foster
|DEM
|District 27
|State Senator
|David Jones
|REP
|District 27
|State Senator
|Ryan M Maher
|REP
|District 28
|State Senator
|Beka Zerbst
|REP
|District 29
|State Senator
|Dean Wink
|REP
|District 29
|State Senator
|John Carley
|REP
|District 29
|State Senator
|Julie Frye-Mueller
|REP
|District 30
|State Senator
|Timothy R. Goodwin
|REP
|District 30
|State Senator
|John E. Teupel
|REP
|District 31
|State Senator
|Randy Deibert
|REP
|District 31
|State Senator
|Ron Moeller
|REP
|District 31
|State Senator
|Nicole A. Heenan
|DEM
|District 32
|State Senator
|Helene Duhamel
|REP
|District 32
|State Senator
|David Johnson
|REP
|District 33
|State Senator
|Janet Jensen
|REP
|District 33
|State Senator
|Michael Diedrich
|REP
|District 34
|State Senator
|Jessica Castleberry
|REP
|District 35
Although, my spies tell me that we’re going to see a big challenge & disqualification for Democrats coming up pretty quick. It may be closer to 66% by the time the day is done. Stay tuned.
8 thoughts on “Should be about done. Watch for disqualification coming for Dems. Senate appears to already be 63% won for the GOP.”
Doesn’t this just mean that the extreme minority party is doing what mafias do in the US? They just take their game to the other party and pretend ala Mitt Romney.
Priorities are obvious over at DaToker Press when the tokers completely ignore the posting about a supposed opposition party leaving the vast majority of legislative seats go uncontested.
Of course…..herr shortyberger is only interested in personal attacks and bullying over there and the extreme left-wing lunacy. And his obsession with Governor Noem has gone into overdrive and I think it has reached the point where it could be said it’s pathological.
Wow, President Pro Tempore of the Senate being challenged???? What is going on up there in Watertown?
Now that the Democrats finally have their legal weed they just could not get off the couch or out of mom’s basement to field some candidates. Gettin stoned and whining about SD politics is their future.
Oh sure, Libertarians get a decisive win on an issue the party’s been working toward for 50+ years, and you’re all hot to give credit to the Democrats. Laaaaame! 🙂 And thank you, Pat, for at least mentioning the third party.
A lot of new names… look forward to hearing where the candidates stand on the issues
Will you do the same for the house of representatives?