Release: Rachel Dix Announces Candidacy for South Dakota District 3 Senate

RACHEL DIX ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA DISTRICT 3 SENATE

ABERDEEN, SD – MARCH 2022: Rachel Dix will be on this year’s Republican primary ballot for SD District 3 Senate. Rachel has been involved in state and federal government for the past several years with her role in the building and housing industries. She is eager to continue to serve the Aberdeen community through advocacy, building collaborative partnerships, and volunteerism. Rachel believes South Dakota has laid a solid foundation of freedoms and access to education and she will strive to continue that path for Aberdeen.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as your district 3 Senator. I will be a strong voice advocating for the needs of Aberdeen by being conservative, yet open-minded, towards our community’s future. Together, we’ll invest in Aberdeen through increasing the skilled trades workforce, promoting education, and expanding homeownership in our community.” – R. Dix

In February 2022, Rachel earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governor’s University and is a local graduate of Presentation College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Management and minor in Finance. As the Executive Officer for the Aberdeen Home Builders Association, an affiliate organization of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), she enjoys meeting and collaborating with individuals and businesses across the state and supports the growth of northeastern South Dakota. Rachel has attended and hosted multiple meetings with city, state, and national delegations in this position. The NAHB Executive Officer Council awarded Rachel the Small Office Honor Honoree of 2019. In February 2022, Rachel was installed as a regional director of the NAHB Executive Officer Council.

Additionally, Rachel is the Homeownership Coordinator for Homes Are Possible, Inc. She teaches sessions that promote homeownership for all in our communities. Rachel is a Homeownership Education Resource Organization (HERO) partner with the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA.) She is also a certified SD Real Estate Education Instructor. Rachel’s energetic nature and love of learning are shared during her interactive sessions. In this position, Rachel collaborates with the South Dakota Native American Homeownership Coalition promoting housing education and sustainability across the state.

Rachel is an active community volunteer. As a member of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce, she works closely with the Community Affairs and Workforce & Education Committees. Through the Aberdeen Chamber, Rachel received the Emerging Leader Award of 2020. She sits as the second vice-chair on the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union Board of Directors and is a member of the Aberdeen Area Realtors Association promoting homeownership. She was honored to be selected to attend BushCon November 2018, an annual convention of the Bush Foundation, with the Aberdeen Diversity Collation learning to communicate more efficiently and effectively with all community members. The Diversity Collation involvement led to Rachel accepting the position as the national Executive Officer Liaison for the NAHB Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce.

Rachel is homegrown and understands and enjoys the amazing freedoms offered to our community. In her spare time, Rachel and her husband, Nathan, will be found in the great outdoors of South Dakota! Rachel is an avid huntress, with her favorite seasons being east river rifle and archery deer. She and Nathan can be found kayaking, fishing, and hiking across the state during the summer. Rachel and Nathan reside in Aberdeen, SD, with their dogs, Lacy and Randy, and their cats, Betty and Mocha.

###

Rachel Dix for South Dakota

Website: racheldix.com