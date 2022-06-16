Release: South Dakota Retailers Releases Tax Polling Results

SOUTH DAKOTA RETAILERS RELEASES TAX POLLING RESULTS
PIERRE, SD – In the leadup to the June 7 primary election, the South Dakota Retailers Association commissioned a poll to gauge public perceptions of property taxes, income taxes, and the state’s 4.5 percent sales tax rate.
The poll, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies May 12-15, 2022, surveyed 300 likely primary voters, including 180 cell phone respondents. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 5.66 percent.
Voters overwhelmingly say that the current 4.5 percent sales tax rate is “about right,” but are split on property taxes. Opposition to implementing a personal income tax is high.
“South Dakota is often cited as one of the best-run states in the nation and our current tax system reflects that,” said Retailers Association Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “Policymakers sometimes talk about dramatic changes, but from the perspective of our citizens, our tax policy seems about right.”
When asked, “Do you think the South Dakota sales tax of four point five percent is too high, too low, or about right?,” 14 percent say too high, 5 percent too low, and 79 percent about right, with 2 percent unsure.
Large majorities of voters across partisan lines believe the 4.5 percent sales tax is about right. Base Republicans (83 percent), Soft Republicans (79 percent), Independents (77 percent), Soft Democrats (73 percent), and Base Democrats (76 percent) all say the current sales tax rate is about right.
Property taxes poll somewhat differently. When asked, “Do you think real estate property taxes in South Dakota are too high, too low, or about right?,” 49 percent say too high, 3 percent too low, and 41 percent about right, with 7 percent unsure. Black Hills voters (60 percent) and older voters (55 percent) are most likely to think property taxes are too high.
Little support exists for a personal income tax. When asked, “Would you favor or oppose South Dakota having a personal income tax?,” 6 percent strongly favor, 10 percent somewhat favor, 13 percent somewhat oppose, and 67 percent strongly oppose, with 4 percent unsure. Overall, 80 percent of South Dakotans polled oppose an income tax, while only 16 percent favor.
“South Dakotans enjoy one of the country’s lowest overall tax burdens,” Sanderson noted. “It’s pretty clear that South Dakota voters appreciate the state’s responsible approach to tax policy.”
Retailers Poll Key Findings Memo June 2022 by Pat Powers on Scribd
14 thoughts on “Release: South Dakota Retailers Releases Tax Polling Results”
Are they supporting Medicaid expansion? As I don’t see how we do that without raising taxes.
I don’t think the retailers have taken a position on that.
Why not? They should, it is going to effect everyone when we have to spend millions on it
I don’t see any question about if responders support the repeal of the sales tax on food. The 2022 legislature had a chance to uphold the intent of lowering taxes if taxes upon on-line purchases was approved but failed to follow the intent of previous legislature.
Incredible that people have docilely accepted the 1/2 percent Partridge amendment sales tax that was supposed to have been repealed by now. House Bill 1240 would have lowered the tax rate to 4.25% this July 1st and then back down to 4% by July 1, 2023. This passed out of House Appropriations on an 8-1 vote, but was TABLED by the full house on a 67-1 vote!
Also turned down was the bipartisan bill to eliminate tax on food (SB 166) which would have taken place in two weeks (July 1, 2022). With no thanks to the Senate Taxation committee, it lost on a 5-2 vote so our other 30 senators and 68 representatives ever had a chance to have any say on the matter on our behalf as THEY WERE ELECTED TO DO! By the way, according to news reports, the governor was not in favor of it.
Maybe because most actual South Dakotans are rational and recognize that a state needs funds generated through taxation to continue to operate and provide services that maintain our quality of life.
Are you upset that committees exist in our legislature? It’s their job to assess the merit of bills as to relieve the burden of the whole body discussing every bill. If they fail that task, the smoke out exists to overrule the committee when needed. These checks and balances exists so every legislator does have the opportunity to do what “they were elected to do”.
Who does a poll a month ago for the lead up to the primary and then releases after the primary…. Huh??
Considering that the ag property tax seems to work as a tax on hypothetical income, I’m surprised there’s such opposition to shifting from property taxes to a tax on actual income.
Or, you know, we could just assess and tax ag property based on market value, like all non ag property. Would that be preferable to “hypothetical” income under the productivity system. I think you know the answer to that.
Why don’t we repeal prop. Tax on the 75 + primary residence citizens ?
Because I don’t want to pay for it? And, that blunt approach has no relation to their ability to pay? Want to try again, Mike?
It does seem odd to do a poll for primary and then release afterwards.
Does anyone have the ability to ask Mr. Sanderson why that was done?
and why only 300 people…always heard you need 1000 to be a reliable poll.
Trying again for those making only 35,000 or less. Better than paying education to build there empires, subsidizing SDPB ,funding a state library etc