Release: South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett Opposes On-line Voting

BARNETT OPPOSES ONLINE VOTING

WATERTOWN – South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett today reiterated his opposition to allowing online voting in public elections.

“I unequivocally oppose online voting in any form,” said Barnett. “The sanctity of our elections is too precious to allow online security threats to undermine the will of the voters. As Secretary of State, I will continue to protect South Dakota laws requiring paper ballots and oppose all attempts to move voting online.”

Barnett was recently misquoted by the Volga Tribune in an article following a speech to high school students. Once the incorrect statement was discovered, Barnett requested a correction be printed by the newspaper.

South Dakota has some of the strongest election laws in the United States and is an example for other states on best practices. South Dakota Codified Law 12-16-2 requires ballots for South Dakota elections to be paper.

“South Dakota has secure and honest elections with dependable results. We can be confident in our election results because in South Dakota, we do the right thing to safeguard our democracy with election security,” said Barnett.

Barnett is seeking a second term as Secretary of State and is asking Republican Delegates for the party’s nomination at this week’s State GOP Convention. Prior to his 2018 election as Secretary of State, Barnett served as the State Auditor for eight years.

