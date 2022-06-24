GOP convention update – Thursday afternoon.

Rolled into Watertown a short time ago, and picked up my credentials.. and it sounds like I missed some of the fireworks, which took place in the convention rules committee.

First off was a debate to make convention free. Not kidding. The “freeloader motion” would have literally bankrupted the convention, and probably put the GOP on thin ice financially.

Thankfully, the freeloaders lost. Then there was the Saturday surprise motion.

How it was related to me was that Taffy Howard & crew was pushing to remove any deadline for candidates to declare their intentions. I heard the committee did resist a move from 3:30 for registration deadline and the committee balked at removing the deadline altogether.

Sounds like the former congressional candidate was hoping to remove the requirement to register an intent to run before the election… and I don’t know why, because it doesn’t make any sense.

It’s not like the Republican Party is the Democrat party, and we have to scour the taverns for candidates. ￼If Taffy doesn’t know if she’s running, or doesn’t have a candidate to run until Saturday morning,￼ they’ve got a lot bigger problems been worrying about the deadline for a protest candidate.

Attempting to bankrupt the party & turn candidate races into a circus? The Republican party in South Dakota has dominated state politics for decades because it is a well organized volunteer organization.￼￼￼ It seems that a few want to turn it into the the kind of sideshow that Democrats have had for years.

It might be a long weekend.