Rep. DiSanto taking on new role as "Wedding Officiant" Posted on December 27, 2017 by Pat Powers — 30 Comments ↓ Had a friend just send this to me. Apparently, State Representative Lynne Hix-DiSanto is advertising via facebook that she's taking on a new job:
Can she help out my friends Adam and Steve?
Nobody in their right mind would do that.
I think that question deserves an answer, or maybe a test to see if she would discriminate against Americans protected by the ruling of the SCOTUSA and Constitutional….. or maybe she could just tell us..
Personally, I tell people who don’t have ministers to find a church before they try to make a life-long commitment without the guidance and blessing of God. But that is just me.
“I personally” think it is none of your business and an insult to assume everyone believes in your fairy-tale.
How many types of marriages in the bible are condoned by your sky daddy? Do you approve of those?.
I personally think that you insulting my faith with your snotty name calling is quite intolerant of you.
Funny! I think Jaa Dee’s motto is more along the lines of: By Any Means Necessary or Tolerance for thee, but not for me.
“Funny” ! It sounds like you are just fine with others telling you how to live your life…… Would I not be a delusional fool to tell others they should have a civil marriage because of my personal beliefs?
I have a deep respect for “freedom of religion” and from religion, and your right to believe anything you wish, if that idea were threatened, I would fight for your right….. I am NOT though required to agree with nor respect your personal beliefs any more than you are mine… I certainly would not be so pompous and narrow minded as to suggest anybody should be wed according to my personal beliefs… Do you not agree with that?
” is quite intolerant of you.”– Really? You of a religious faith really want to display your hypocrisy with that statement?
There’s only one type of marriage in the Bible !
There are 8 types of marriage in the bible.
http://richardwaynegarganta.com/marriagetypes.htm
— The marriage you refer to!–
Inter-faith marriages were theoretically forbidden. However, they were sometimes formed.
Children of inter-faith marriages were considered illegitimate.
Marriages were generally arranged by family or friends; they did not result from a gradually evolving, loving relationship that developed during a period of courtship.
A bride who had been presented as a virgin and who could not be proven to be one was stoned to death by the men of her village. (Deuteronomy 22:13-21) There appears to have been no similar penalty for men who engaged in consensual pre-marital sexual activity.
That’s the stupidest link I’ve ever read. 1. Just because something is in the Bible doesn’t make it God approved or ordained. 2. We are no longer living under Old Testament Law. 3. Much or that link is opinion, tradition, or post-Biblical history (not necessarily Biblical).
Your “god” was ok with those marriages they were accepted as normal at the time and place—-
Everything in the quotes IS directly from your bible—- Why do you deny what is in your bible? Is the O.T. part of your bible? Was it all a lie? A fairy-tale? Was the “god” of the O.T. not the “god” of the new? So, you just cherry pick what you want to read from your bible? Real (c)histian….
Finally, some one in South Dakota who can perform a shotgun wedding and mean it. Well done Lynne.
for the win.
lots of Wiccans and other Pagans out in those hills. Will Lynne perform those too?
O MY
I hear Stace Nelson will do the same thing but only for second and third marriages.
Anon 3:46, you win for post of the day.
Jaa Dee,
If someone wants to hire me to do anything, I will decline if it violates my deeply held personal or religious convictions. Involuntary Servitude was outlawed by I believe the 14th Amendment which means “personally” means something.
If asked for a reason I decline, I will state it clearly and concisely and don’t give a rip if it offends or insults any snowflake’s sensitivities.
I believe marriage in its fullness (legal and spiritual meaning) is between a man and woman sacramentally joined in His Church. If others want a lesser union and want to expropriate the word “marriage” and its derivatives in a legal, secular setting, I don’t give a rip about that either. But don’t think I will give the same personal respect and deference to what I consider to be a faux marriage and only a civil union.
Nobody cares what your personal beliefs are, but to assume others share those beliefs and to “tell” somebody they should abide by YOUR beliefs is ignorant and insulting….. Who / what do you think your?
” But don’t think I will give the same personal respect and deference to what I consider to be a faux marriage and only a civil union.”– So what?
does her title as State Rep qualify her to perform marriages? If so she needs to be very careful to not charge more than basic expenses.
She can do wedding videos as a side.
She can sell Avon as a side….if she doesn’t already.
Legit ministers don’t charge money and they do premarital counseling so their officiating isn’t irresponsible (contributing to the divorce rate), and so they can be sure they are only speaking blessings over things that God can actually bless.
She didn’t mention being a “minister”– It is none of your business how a couple gets married….or if. — The idea of “they do premarital counseling so their officiating isn’t irresponsible (contributing to the divorce rate), and so they can be sure they are only speaking blessings over things that God can actually bless.”– is undoubtedly another reason religious affiliation is dropping like a rock….. Any couple that would tolerate what you describe is probably too stupid to be married.
This kind of devolved from being an informational item…
So exactly how much wastewater must be applied to a bowl of wheat-based flakes of breakfast cereal to produce anti-theological zeal?
oops…I mean “such anti-theological zeal”
I skipped breakfast…