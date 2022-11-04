And another endorsement for Governor Noem from Twitter:
In SD, we put our students first in education. From getting our kids back in classrooms to banning divisive topics like Critical Race Theory from SD education, I’ve worked alongside Rep. Sue Peterson to make sure our students are always priority #1. Grateful to have her support. pic.twitter.com/gSndlHj7Z1
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 4, 2022
2 thoughts on “Representative Sue Peterson endorses Governor Noem”
Sad to see Sue
When is Odenbach’s coming out? How about Hansen?