Republican Women’s group hosting cyberspace meeting with US Rep. Lauren Boebert

A South Dakota Republican Women’s group is apparently hosting a zoom conference with US Representative Lauren Boebert later this month on May 27th.

Boebert has been somewhat of a controversial figure in politics, including her latest act as she unfurled a space blanket at the State of the State Address in protest of the caged children at the border.

The event is scheduled for May 27th, and interested parties can register to participate in the zoom call by clicking here.