Conspiracy minded “Red Pill Expo” coming to Rapid City, June 5 & 6.

It looks like Rapid City drew the short straw, and will be the home of this year’s “Red Pill Expo” on June 5th & 6th.
What exactly is the Red Pill expo? One article about the 2020’s version of the event noted:
The second annual Red Pill Expo, a creation of conspiracy theorist and author G. Edward Griffin, expects to attract about 400 attendees, who paid between $400 and $420 each to listen to a long list of speakers warn them against the dangers of college, the deep state, vaccines, globalism, a rigged banking system and false reports of global warming.
and..
The speakers are “far-right extremists, who employ a plethora of conspiracy theories to explain things,” Lenz said. “It’s a marketplace for conspiracy theories. It can be everything from the truth behind chemtrails, to realizing the Federal Reserve is a system to keep poor people poor and rich people rich.”
The second annual event is led by Griffin, who according to published reports, believes cancer is a nutritional deficiency that can be cured by taking a certain compound, and that HIV does not cause AIDS. He is a longtime member of the conservative John Birch Society.
The founder has a video speaking about this years’ event on their website:
And you can watch and read all about it yourself here.
I’d never heard of this event, so I clicked on the section on their website that goes into their beliefs, particularly on 9/11:
There are four theories to explain the cause of building collapse on 9/11: (1) Fires weakened the steel structure; (2) Controlled demolition severed the support columns with high heat and explosives; (3) A directed-energy weapon destroyed the support columns and just about everything else; and (4) Controlled demolition and directed energy were used together.
and..
However, the most important aspect of this issue is not which theory we favor, but that all theories – other than the bizarre theory of fire – lead to the mind-crushing conclusion that 9/11 was an inside job.
Oh my.
If you look at the speaker list on the main page, you’re treated to optics such as Anti-vaxxers, Anti-maskers, COVID conspiracies, 9-11 conspiracies, someone who claims the US Capitol insurrection was fake, and much more.
I think I’ll pass. I get the feeling this convention would be too much like reading Lora Hubbel’s facebook page.
7 thoughts on “Conspiracy minded “Red Pill Expo” coming to Rapid City, June 5 & 6.”
I am posting like John Dale. Thune bad. Rounds bad. Johnson bad. Alex Jones good. 5g bad. Covid not real. Deep state bad.
That is all.
I wish the article didn’t rely so heavily on a spokesperson from the Southern Poverty Law Center. They may be correct about the “Red Pill Expo,” but the SPLC has been wrong about a number of alleged right-wing activities in the recent past.
Also, SPLC founder Morris Dees had his own scandalous troubles to deal with. From Wikipedia:
Morris Seligman Dees Jr. (born December 16, 1936) is an American attorney known as the co-founder and former chief trial counsel for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), based in Montgomery, Alabama. He ran a direct marketing firm before founding SPLC.[2] Along with his law partner, Joseph J. Levin Jr., Dees founded the SPLC in 1971.[3]:132–33 Dees and his colleagues at the SPLC have been “credited with devising innovative ways to cripple hate groups” such as the Ku Klux Klan, particularly by using “damage litigation”.[4] On March 14, 2019, the SPLC announced that Dees had been fired from the organization and the SPLC would hire an “outside organization” to assess the SPLC’s workplace climate.[5][6][7] Former employees alleged that Dees was “complicit” in harassment and racial discrimination, and said that at least one female employee had accused him of sexual harassment.[8]
Problem is that you have to dive a bit to find anyone who actually acknowledged last years’ event.
So, if one attended this thing and took a shot every time mass election fraud was mentioned, how long would it take to pass out?
Once again, liberals paint all of the people with extreme views as “far Right” in order to discredit conservatism and conservatives. There is nothing conservative about any of these ideas.
Will the “out of state name callers” from the nutty blog have booths at the conspiracy theory fair? Larry Kurtz might be wandering the crowd talking to himself about who the latest assassins were that killed JFK even though they were born after 1963.
Chemtrails, aliens, robot bees, photos of people inhabited by demons, fluoride, mind altering drugs and more at this swell event.
There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the The Red Pill Zone.
The Red Pill Zone has reserved tables for breakfast near the rear exit door in case anyone needs to make a quick escape.