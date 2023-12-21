Richard Vasgaard to run for District 16 House

Richard Vasgaard has announced his intention to seek the District 16 House of Representative vacant seat in the South Dakota State Legislature.

He has served two years in the House for District 17, before redistricting moved him into the newly redefined District 16. During his term in office, he served on the Agriculture and National Resources committee and the Commerce and Energy committee. Vasgaard stated he would be honored to again serve the people of the district and pursue solutions to important issues for the voters.

Vasgaard said he has been fortunate to have the opportunities to be involved in leadership at an early age with 4-H and FFA. These roles continued throughout his life with leadership roles in church, township, county, state and national organizations. These opportunities have given him the experience to work with other people, to address difficult issues and work together as a team to make a difference.

“My farming background has prepared me with business experience, learning that hard work, honesty, making difficult decisions and being financially responsible builds character and success” Vasgaard said.

A quote I have had on my desk for many years is from Thomas Paine: “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.”

You can contact Mr. Vasgaard at [email protected].