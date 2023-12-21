Came across this story via Reddit on why the pipe dreams of a hand count by election truthers are delusional that provides interesting food for thought:
“Hand-counting is a recipe for disaster,” said Bob Stein, a political science professor at Rice University and election administration expert. He and most other experts agree on this, and studies back them up: The method is time-consuming, costly, less accurate, and less secure than using machines to tally votes.
and..
But party official David Treibs, a precinct chair who’s been leading the hand-count planning, doesn’t think it will be much of a hassle.
“It’s not anything that’s really complicated. If you go ‘1, 2, 3, 4, 5’ then you can do it,” Treibs, who has no experience hand-counting ballots, told Votebeat. “So it’s not like calculus, you know? If you have a good attention span, then I think most people can do it.”
and..
“Imagine being asked to count the number of sheets in a large ream of paper, the kind you get from Staples,” he said. Mistakes aren’t allowed, nor are programs like Excel. Plus, “You have to do it 80 times, because there are 40 contests with 2 candidates each.”
Adida said he understands why hand-counting sounds easy, but once you’ve done it, you quickly realize it’s a daunting process with dozens of steps.
Don’t forget South Dakota’s experience with counting in 2022. In Tripp county where they tried it? They couldn’t catch their human-error mistake until it was caught by a machine tabulator.
4 thoughts on “A story on why one Texas County is looking at hand-counting of ballots as a recipe for disaster”
The likelihood that an empowered group of financially vested interests will sabotage a hand count effort is very high.
So, have to stay the course over several elections to install and refine a system that can be validated.
Any argument that machines are more accurate assumes the premise that machines are not hack-able.
Of course, that’s laughable.
They are hack-able by design.
So hand counting (even if just in an audit phase) is required for county Auditors to fulfill their oaths.
The machines should never be used in voting scenarios.
And the folks need good fulfilling jobs, anyway.
There is a method by which ballots can be counted in their entirety and verified.
Anyone using a process like the one described above should 1) not have been in a position to design the count or 2) was intentionally making it painful.
From all I have seen and heard, South Dakota does it right.
Paper Ballots that can be kept and verified and IF NEED to recount or if needed to hand counted.
Machine Counting the ballots as the first order of business.
So long as a paper trail is maintained, we can insure election integrity.
it’s silly that this is a thing. i guess it’s a logical extrapolation to voting, for people who think the federal budget should work like their personal checking account works. more complex. sorry.