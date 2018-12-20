Rounds: Criminal Justice Reform Legislation Fails to Address Basic Public Safety Concerns
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding his opposition to the First Step Act, legislation that would reform the federal prison system and modify several federal sentencing provisions – which may allow certain violent and drug criminals to be eligible for early release:
“I support the intent of criminal justice reform, particularly for nonviolent offenders, but the First Step Act fails to adequately protect South Dakota families from violent criminals who should remain behind bars. We can’t be soft on crime when we’re facing a serious drug epidemic across our state and nation. Without the support of our attorney general and local law enforcement officials – who will be the ones dealing with dangerous criminals released early from the federal prison system – I could not in good conscience vote in favor of legislation that poses a threat to public safety.”
“Allowing violent criminals to walk free may reduce federal expense, but it certainly doesn’t make society safer. Reducing recidivism rates for non-violent offenders is a worthy pursuit. However, this legislation does not restrict early release to non-violent only, but unfortunately did not exclude many violent offenders, putting the public at risk.”
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley: “I recognize the need for prison reform, and I support providing additional tools and flexibility to help certain nonviolent offenders to re-enter our communities as safe and productive citizens. While several versions of the legislation provided these important tools and flexibility which I embrace, I share in the concerns about additional safeguards needed in the final legislation to protect victims and our communities from certain violent criminals and sex offenders and remain hopeful that continued work will strengthen these important protections.”
Types of crimes that will now be eligible for early release:
- bank robbery by force or violence 18 U.S.C. § 2113(c)
- certain drug-related robbery, even if a person is killed 18 U.S.C. § 2118(a)
- assaulting a law enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury 18 U.S.C. § 111(a)
- assisting federal prisoners with jailbreak 18 U.S.C. § 752
- assault with a dangerous weapon 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)
- assaulting a child or infant 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(5)
- coercing a child to engage in prostitution or any sexual activity 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b)
- threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a federal judge or law enforcement officer 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(b)
- hate crimes 18 U.S.C. § 249
- conspiracy or attempt to engage in human trafficking 18 U.S.C. § 1594
- trafficking crystal meth 18 U.S.C. § 841(b)
- racketeering 18 U.S.C. § 1951
- blackmail 18 U.S.C. § 873
Organizations Opposed to The First Step Act:
- The National Association of Police Organizations
- National Sheriffs Association
- FBI Agents Association
- National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys
- Major County Sheriffs of America
- The Association of Federal Narcotics Agents
- The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation
- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association
- The National Narcotics Officers’ Associations’ Coalition and the
- Major Cities Chiefs Association
Tom Cotton is dangerous, and Mike Rounds is his disciple.
Here’s a fact check:
“Does the sentencing bill give early release to drug traffickers, sex offenders?”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/11/30/does-sentencing-bill-give-early-release-drug-traffickers-sex-offenders/
This is pretty pathetic fear-mongering. I thought Rounds had better judgment than to follow along with Tom Cotton. 87 Senators, including Thune, voted for this bill because they understood these were common sense reforms to our criminal justice system. 95% of prisoners will get out at some point. We need to develop a system to make sure they don’t end up back there again. This was a good FIRST STEP, as the name of the bill indicates, towards a more fair, common sense approach.
“Tough on crime” was the hallmark of the Nixon GOP, I thought we had moved past that. I prefer “smart on crime”
I’ll be remembering not only this vote, but this frustrating explanation, in 2020.
We just elected an AG who ran on “tough on crime” so that stance is alive and well in SD.
You bet! We can put those inmates to work while serving time. The old Uranium mines and Superfund sites need clean up. Save taxpayer money and the inmates keep busy.
Thank you Senator Rounds for taking the conservative position. Crime rates are soaring in our state and now is not the time to go soft. Criminals are emboldened and no longer fear that there will be real consequences for their actions.
The biggest problem I see with releasing anybody is the number of convicted criminals who just don’t “get it.”
I saw one fellow complaining about California’s three strikes law. He said that after he had paid his “debt to society” he should be released. That’s how he thinks of it, it’s a debt, Which he has paid off, so he should be released so he can run up another debt. To him it’s no different than a credit card. Pay off the existing balance, then run it up again. He doesn’t get it.
I knew one man who, starting in his teens, could not help but re-offend within weeks of being released. He had spent years cycling through the criminal justice system. Every time he was released he would steal something, get into a fight, drive drunk. It was always something. He didn’t get it.
There are just some people who don’t get it, can’t function in society. I have heard varying statistics about what percentage of the population is committing all the crimes but it does seem to be about 3-7% of the population is committing between 85-100% of the crime. . Over 90% of the population manages to stay out of trouble, indicating it’s not all that difficult.
Why it is difficult for the 3-7 percenters needs to be looked at before we start turning them loose.
Van Jones and the Democrats are jumping up and down with joy about how wonderful this is. That should give you pause right there!
And Donald Trump is ecstatic about the bill. That should cause you to jump up and down.
Which exposes the concept of determining YOUR position based on who is for and against it. Do your own research and make up your own mind.
I don’t like how certain crimes are excluded. I think all crimes should be included for possible early release. A person who committed a serious crime but has demonstrated OBJECTIVE and substantial progress and skills to not return to prison should be eligible for early release.
However, I don’t like the participation in programs as being sufficient (its like getting a participation trophy for signing up for soccer). I care about results from the programs as well as objective standards for assessment the program has worked AND the other attributes of the prisoner give an indication they can be successful in not returning to a life of crime.
In short, I think it has good points and bad points. I also think they should have gotten in more right instead of half right. Now that it has passed, it needs to be tweaked sooner than later.
87 Senators, from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to Mike Lee and Ted Cruz, voted for this bill. Van Jones, the ACLU, etc supported the bill. So did the Koch network, ACU, FreedomWorks, etc.
This bill took years of compromising to develop a bill that could satisfy the right and the left. In the end only 45 out of 435 people in Congress opposed this common sense proposal. Rounds joined that lonely crowd because he is afraid of someone calling him “soft on crime” when he undoubtedly gets primaried in 2020.
It’s not about being soft on crime. It’s about being smart and logical. Rounds has proven again to be a complete toolbag.