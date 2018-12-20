Yeah, but what about all the other times Senator Nelson was attacking people?

An e-mail blast went out via Mail Chimp this afternoon from Senate Stace Nelson, sort of apologizing for being a jerk over the past couple of years. And admitting he may have been less than professional in at least a couple of instances.

I notice he didn’t apologize over comments he made about the Lt. Governor-elect Larry Rhoden. Who he’s attacked over and over and over since Rhoden placed second to Nelson’s third in the US Senate race in 2014.

My only thoughts are…. what about all the other times Senator Nelson has been attacking people while serving as a member of the State Senate? Such as he did in February when he attacked someone who criticized his nosh legislation in an Argus Leader letter to the editor. And used his state legislative e-mail to do so:

On Feb 9, 2018 11:59 AM, “Stace Nelson” <Stace.Nelson@sdlegislature.gov> wrote: Mr. Zimbeck, Not surprising, just confirming another loud mouth Democrat masquerading as a Republican. You clearly have no clue about the process or the duties involved in Pierre and think the job entails simply being a tax and send RINO like the rest of your kind. You don’t like all the work I do for my constituents? Tough! suck it up buttercup. Or? Feel free to come up and poke me in the chest and run your suck like a man instead of some whiny malcontent. Now scurry off, the big mean conservative Bull elephant has better things to do. SVN

Sent from my iPad

Doesn’t that warrant an apology too? Prepare for more e-mail blasts coming out of Senator Nelson’s Mail Chimp account.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...