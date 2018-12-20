Yeah, but what about all the other times Senator Nelson was attacking people?

An e-mail blast went out via Mail Chimp this afternoon from Senate Stace Nelson, sort of apologizing for being a jerk over the past couple of years. And admitting he may have been less than professional in at least a couple of instances.
I notice he didn’t apologize over comments he made about the Lt. Governor-elect Larry Rhoden. Who he’s attacked over and over and over since Rhoden placed second to Nelson’s third in the US Senate race in 2014.
My only thoughts are…. what about all the other times Senator Nelson has been attacking people while serving as a member of the State Senate? Such as he did in February when he attacked someone who criticized his nosh legislation in an Argus Leader letter to the editor. And used his state legislative e-mail to do so:
On Feb 9, 2018 11:59 AM, “Stace Nelson” <Stace.Nelson@sdlegislature.gov> wrote:
Mr. Zimbeck,
Not surprising, just confirming another loud mouth Democrat masquerading as a Republican. You clearly have no clue about the process or the duties involved in Pierre and think the job entails simply being a tax and send RINO like the rest of your kind. You don’t like all the work I do for my constituents? Tough! suck it up buttercup. Or? Feel free to come up and poke me in the chest and run your suck like a man instead of some whiny malcontent. Now scurry off, the big mean conservative Bull elephant has better things to do.
SVN
Doesn’t that warrant an apology too? Prepare for more e-mail blasts coming out of Senator Nelson’s Mail Chimp account.
It’s a new term. Let’s start anew. I have some very good friends which includes less than pristine history. After a while, that history becomes part of the bond (and a source of some pretty good laughs, especially after a few beers).
Sidebar: an apology that includes a justification or rationale for what offended is less well-received than a simple sincere “I am sorry.” My mom liked to send me back to my room until my apology had “no buts.” A pretty good lesson.
Visceral responses??? Stace, you seriously need psychological help. You don’t belong in caucus because your are not a servant. You are the opposite. You are rude. You are arrogant. You are disrespectful. You hold yourself up as some standard that you believe your colleagues should attain, and if we don’t, you belittle us. You constantly work to undermine the Senate. You need to seek professional help.
This begs the question: were you called and expelled or not ? That is not answered. PS – Great job of spelling there Rep. Conzet !!
Regardless of what anyone hopes for in terms of civility and team play and intellectual discourse it’ll be a show to witness of epic proportions: The Cowboy VS The Broken Down Marine!!!
But this is really negative knowing only that positive personality changes are incredibly hard to achieve or even admit for that matter. On the other hand (no inference to Mr. Wooster here) habits which are physical like smoking and excessive drinking and drug use usually only hurt the individual with the bad habit and in many instances are hidden from society.
I’m not sure where I’m going with this but as Grandma always said, “Expect the worst but Hope for the best.”
I ont want to be repetitive so I hope this is a new take.
It is good for the soul for one to have regret and express contrition. It is good for the soul to forgive and be generous.
It is not good to hold onto past hurts.
Finally, everyone going to Pierre in a few weeks are freshly elected. Ya think maybe the voters deserve some respect even if one doesn’t think their choices do?
Troy, I believe Stace is a sociopath. When he expresses contrition I believe it is for self-serving political purposes. I don’t know he understands what remorse, regret or contrition actually is. I agree with Senator. He is not right in the head.
You may be right. You may be wrong. Forgiving is not forgetting so you don’t have to give Stace a long leash to prove if he is sincere or not. But, not giving another a leash can result in both being hung with it.
Start anew. It is refreshing for all concerned.
If you don’t believe like Stace believes, Stace believes it is his mission in life to insult and demean you. According to Stace, HE is the standard-bearer, set on high to judge all other Republicans. To prove my point, take a look at a few of his tweets over the past few months. The theme repeats over and over:
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Oct 10
At the risk of another meltdown call for me to be kicked out of next year’s caucus for a safe space for RINOs.. Congratulations! (sarcasm) @wiikfor4 The @CatoInstitute LOVED (sarcasm) and your liberal tax & spend policies, esp expanding internet taxes
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Oct 10
ICYMI @ACUConservative released their report on SD Legislators. It confirmed what SD Citizens for Liberty Scorecards reported, lots of RINOs! Former Carter Democrat @rhodenforsd scores worse than Dem @billiehsutton ! Did they “cherrypick” too Larry?
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Aug 17
Stace Nelson Retweeted argusleader
The Legislature has enacted numerous statutes regarding open meetings, SD Constitution cites it as your right under 3-15 to have an open legislature, in hypercritical arrogance they decide everything behind closed doors & seek to quell opposition through a modern day Führer oath.
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Aug 17
Stace Nelson Retweeted Dana Ferguson
Lee Qualm, Jeff Partridge, & Kent Peterson had a problem with conservative Republicans caucusing in addition to the Republican Caucus, to oppose tax & spend bills.. but not with Senator Ryan Maher (R) caucusing with & supporting @billiehsutton with $$$ in the Cowboy Caucus..
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Aug 9
BREAKING SD POLITICAL NEWS – Supreme Leader Lee Qualm has summarily kicked several legislators out of the Republican Party House Caucus & banned several candidates from next session’s GOP House Caucus… that neither he nor they have been elected to!
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Aug 9
ICYMI – They found an appropriate old spokesperson for the new Partridge GOP Cuacuses loyalty pledge. Ask your GOP legislative candidates if they’ve submitted their oath to party führers over voters’ right to an open Legislature. @argusjellis “We shall fight on the beach’s..”#MIA
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Aug 9
Nothing to see here folks, purely coincidence that a life-long Iowa Democrat illegally took over the @SDGOP chairmanship. https://politics.my605.com/whos-running-can-be-hard-to-know/ …
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Jun 25
ICYMI, delegates rebelled against @RepKristiNoem ‘s Carter/McGovern/Daschle Democrat LtGov pick & gave me a floor nomination for LtGov. I received 24.3% of the vote on a last minute uncampaigned for nomination. My speech:
Ever notice how SD’s D.C. crew is always absent on actual conservative issues.. If only they did more than mouth the word “conservative,” but alas.. the election is over and the word is put away for 2 more years..
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Nov 14
Stace Nelson Retweeted Conservative Review
Imagine.. if we actually had Republicans being Republicans..
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Nov 13
Stace Nelson Retweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz
Hmm…. Kinda like the closed caucus thing here in SD where all the legislation is discussed and decided behind closed doors.. It’s wrong when Democrats do it in Florida, and it sure the heck is wrong when “Republicans” (the party of transparency & open government) do it in SD.
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Nov 7
I wasn’t able to hit anywhere near as many doors as I’ve always done in past. Service connected disabilities really slowed me down. I also had “former” Obama Democrat Kyle Schoenfish (“R”-Scotland) campaigning for my opponen
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Nov 5
Stace Nelson Retweeted Thomas Sowell
This is a problem with the faux right also. Lincoln debated Douglas repeatedly. Nixon dodged them. We have way too many Nixon’s in the GOP..
If elected @DustyJohnson Will your voting record make you eligible and will you join the @freedomcaucus ? Will you support conservatives like @Jim_Jordan for House leadership or the same failed leadership?
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Nov 1
Stace Nelson Retweeted Tax Foundation
SD is in the top 25 for the worst state property taxes.. At what point will the RINOs we have in office have raised taxes and spending to the point they ruin the GOP brand.. The worst tax and spenders this year in the SD Legislature were “Republicans.”
Stace Nelson @SenStaceNelson Oct 31
WARNING-NOT FOR FAINT OF HEART Do guard your wallet when you view this.. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-LQbUgbRK4SUeoe3AISMqOomB8eo6Vpa/view … This should scare every South Dakotan who wants limited government fiscal responsibility. There’s a lot of politicians who only wear a conservative Republican elephant costume
A very wise man said; “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone…”
These attacks on Senator Nelson’s mental capacity are more like boulders. They are off issue and pail in comparison to the so-called “attacks” that Senator Nelson are guilty of.
C’mon Steve. Stace is not a victim. He is apologizing. You are not helping.
When I invoked the “no but” apology in my house, one of my daughters asked why there are “no buts.” Here is the short version of my response.
“You are apologizing for something you know you did wrong and regret doing. Right? When you have a “but,” you are admitting another induced you to to what you now know to be wrong and you regret. Your “but” means you are weak and under the thumb of others or your apology is insincere. Pick your poison.”
Troy, I like your point. Just stay away from the personal attacks that include references to mental capacity.
That’s OK. No need to apologize, you big lovable lump! I do have to ask what the hell you mean with the “run your suck like a man instead of some whiny malcontent”. Granted, I haven’t had to endure your scorn like some others, but still, is this some “real man code” stuff? Hope you can curl up with a bowl of bite-sized, over-cooked red meat over the Holidays. Enjoy whatever step you are on your 12 step journey, Bull.
Sorry you missed my house when you were out campaigning for R Shawn and Tyler Swanger! Maybe next time!
Maybe if people ignored him he would go away. I believe most of the stuff this guy says has to do with being able to be in the limelight. When someone is being annoying to me, I pay them no attention and after a while, they quit because they know it is not going to do any good.
Diggersd that’s one way to respond to a bully. A better way is to punch back.
The establishment doesn’t like independent thinkers.
Who would the independent thinkers be?