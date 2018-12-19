Noem Taps Vanneman for Secretary of Agriculture

PIERRE, S.D. – Following a nation-wide search to find the best and brightest to serve South Dakota’s largest industry, Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Kim Vanneman will join her cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture.

“Agriculture is South Dakota’s top industry, so it is essential we have a secretary who is as passionate as they are knowledgeable about the opportunities before us,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Kim Vanneman shares my vision to develop the state’s ag economy and give more young people the ability to thrive as farmers and ranchers in South Dakota. She’s a life-long producer and a fierce advocate for agriculture. I’m grateful to have her on board.”

“Agriculture is more than an economic engine in South Dakota – it’s our way of life,” said Kim Vanneman. “I’m thankful for the ways agriculture has shaped my career, and I’m committed to promoting, protecting, and growing that culture for the next generation. It is an honor to serve with Governor-elect Noem as we work to advance agriculture by adding value to South Dakota-grown commodities and expanding working lands conservation.”

Vanneman, originally from Chamberlain, is a co-owner/operator of Vanneman Farms, a diversified farming operation in Ideal that produces row crops and small grains as well as finishing feeder pigs and a commercial beef cow herd.

Additionally, Vanneman served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 where she sat on the Agriculture, Natural Resource, and Education Committees. Vanneman currently serves as a director for Farm Credit Services of America, Farm Credit Council, Farm Credit Foundations, and FCC Services.

Vanneman and her husband, Clint, have three children and four grandchildren.

