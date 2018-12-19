Noem Taps Vanneman for Secretary of Agriculture
PIERRE, S.D. – Following a nation-wide search to find the best and brightest to serve South Dakota’s largest industry, Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Kim Vanneman will join her cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture.
“Agriculture is South Dakota’s top industry, so it is essential we have a secretary who is as passionate as they are knowledgeable about the opportunities before us,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Kim Vanneman shares my vision to develop the state’s ag economy and give more young people the ability to thrive as farmers and ranchers in South Dakota. She’s a life-long producer and a fierce advocate for agriculture. I’m grateful to have her on board.”
“Agriculture is more than an economic engine in South Dakota – it’s our way of life,” said Kim Vanneman. “I’m thankful for the ways agriculture has shaped my career, and I’m committed to promoting, protecting, and growing that culture for the next generation. It is an honor to serve with Governor-elect Noem as we work to advance agriculture by adding value to South Dakota-grown commodities and expanding working lands conservation.”
Vanneman, originally from Chamberlain, is a co-owner/operator of Vanneman Farms, a diversified farming operation in Ideal that produces row crops and small grains as well as finishing feeder pigs and a commercial beef cow herd.
Additionally, Vanneman served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 where she sat on the Agriculture, Natural Resource, and Education Committees. Vanneman currently serves as a director for Farm Credit Services of America, Farm Credit Council, Farm Credit Foundations, and FCC Services.
Vanneman and her husband, Clint, have three children and four grandchildren.
A nationwide search?
Pick who ever you like, but don’t lie to me about the process.
It’s a good pick and all and Kim has been a Kristi supporter forever… but where has the drain the swamp campaign happened?
Can’t she find any new people with fresh ideas to kick the state’s economy into overdrive?
How do you know Kim doesn’t have new ideas? She served a few years in the legislature, not all that recently, and has never worked for the state.
What fresh new ideas did she bring as a legislator, or as a community leader, or as a local producer? She had plenty of opportunity to showcase her fresh new ideas. I’m underwhelmed by Noem’s hires. She campaigned on bringing change to Pierre and then hires here daughter and soon to be son-in-law. Not the change I voted for.
She’s hiring her daughter’s fiancé too?
No. Haeder did.
Isnt it convenient how the relatives of politicians all seem to find well paying jobs working in government?
Kim will do a great job. She is a hard worker and does the research before addressing a problem. She was a asset to the Legislature, very knowledgeable.
Was Kyle Peters too busy? Doesn’t Lt. Rhoden have some kids that need a job too.
Regardless of who is Sec of Ag the number one asset of the person is an analytical mind solving problems which need addressing in ever changing technologically driven industries. Soon to be Secretary Vanneman has a deep seated long history involving both agricultural and politics which will be huge assets in not only solving South Dakota’s Ag problems but in opening up doors of opportunity outside the State for our producers. And in the latter Kim Vanneman will shine like no other has before. She makes you the most important person in the room easily.
Great pick Gov Elect Noem!
Charlie Hoffman, thankfully, you and Jim Peterson have made my time reading these comments worthwhile. I am pleased to read positive potential for an administration that has yet to take the oath of office.
Thanks for the kind comment Representative Campbell. Having served with and on the Ag Committee with then Representative and House Ag Chair Vanneman I speak with clarity.
Noem always pays back her supporters by hiring them. What a classy lady.