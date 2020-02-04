Rounds Delivers Remarks on Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON –U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial. Votes on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump are scheduled for tomorrow. Rounds will vote to acquit the president.

“Our Founding Fathers included impeachment– effectively overturning the will of the American electorate– to be used only as a last resort,” said Rounds during his remarks. “This impeachment process, driven by partisan desire, was rushed and lacked any proper form and substance. This is an attempt by the House to undo the results of the 2016 election and impact the 2020 election.”

“When the House is ignited by partisan passions, eager to reach a desired result, the Senate must be cool and firm in its heightened review. In recognizing the haste and half-hearted attempt by our colleagues in the House, the Senate must also recognize these articles of impeachment to be wholly insufficient, not warranting a removal from office. Let this decision lie in its rightful place. With the electorate.”

“The Senate has conducted a fair, impartial trial,” Rounds concluded. “We did our due diligence and fulfilled our constitutional duty. And now, it is time to bring this process to a close and get on with the business of the American people who sent us here. I will vote against the articles of impeachment, in keeping with the constitutional intent our framers expected.”

Click link above to watch Rounds’ speech