Rounds Introduces Legislation to Blacklist China from Buying American Farm Land and Agriculture Businesses
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced legislation that would blacklist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from investing in, purchasing or otherwise acquiring land or businesses involved in agriculture.
“Protecting American farmland is critical to maintaining our national security,” said Rounds. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I was alarmed when a Chinese company recently purchased farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota. This acquisition could threaten our national security by allowing the Chinese Communist Party to closely monitor the operations and communications at a very important military facility.
“In my travels around South Dakota, I’ve heard from many farmers and ranchers who are concerned about foreign adversaries owning American farmland. It’s time to put a stop to this and take action. This legislation makes certain American interests are protected by blacklisting foreign adversaries from purchasing land or businesses involved in agriculture.”
On July 1, 2022, Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) introduced the House version of the PASS Act. Rounds’ legislation retains key provisions of the House version and adds additional language related to foreign investments, agricultural land acquisition and reporting by the Secretary of Agriculture. The new provisions are outlined below:
- Blacklists China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing or investing in agriculture land and companies.
- Requires reporting from the Secretary of Agriculture on the risk to the American agriculture sector of foreign takeovers and/or investments in agriculture companies or land used for agricultural purposes.
- Allows the President, after reporting to Congress on why doing so is vital to the national security interests of the United States, to waive the requirement prohibiting a transaction on a case-by-case basis.
The full text of this legislation can be found HERE.
###
4 thoughts on “Rounds Introduces Legislation to Blacklist China from Buying American Farm Land and Agriculture Businesses”
This excludes an important buyer for farmers who sell their land. The reason given is that they can monitor sensitive communications. That reasoning only applies to a few acres. Why does he apply it universally? They don’t automatically get the grain. I understand that to ship it to China requires an export license, which we can refuse.
Kind of like season ticket holders that sell tickets to fans of the opposing team, seems odd that rural Americans (who presumably veer right politically) sell land to the bad guys.
And while I appreciate the National security issues (and they aren’t minor), seems odd that the conservative community is “ok” telling a land owner who he can and cannot sell his land too. I mean, if wearing a mask was an assault on freedom, how can they support this?
Money
I applaud Senator Rounds. People should not place our country in potential harm by letting foreigners bid on and buy land for a few extra lousy bucks.