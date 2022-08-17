Got one of the dumbest press releases this afternoon that I think I’ve seen in a while. The leaders of the SD Freedom Caucus are raising the alarm about time-sensitive election issues and demanding not just action but immediate action from the Governor and Attorney General on a voter integrity issue…
…except, they won’t tell us what the issue is.
Freedom Caucus Calls for Election Integrity
Just weeks before the 2022 general election begins, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus called on the Governor and fellow legislators to join them in taking immediate action in light of election integrity findings the caucus says they have recently become aware of.
The caucus has not disclosed the specific details regarding their findings, but stated that some of the issues are time sensitive and affect the oversight of the election process.
and.
The Freedom Caucus stated that they will be speaking with the Governor and Acting Attorney General Mark Vargo in the next following days to seek immediate action due to the time sensitive nature of the issue. The caucus said that they will provide further details of their findings at that time.
Maybe they should wait until they can tell us what these time-sensitive election integrity issues actually are?
12 thoughts on “Freedom Caucus demanding immediate action on election oversight issues… that they won’t identify.”
District 30 had MASSIVE FRAUD in their Senate Race!!!! Recount the votes!!!
Care to elaborate?
I suspect it was a tongue in cheek response, as many would have preferred Tim Goodwin to Julie Frye-Awful Person.
With Liz Cheney, for instance, we know what about her platform is shaky.
With Ms. Fry-Mueller, I’m not sure where you disagree or why. It makes a difference in the effectiveness of the assertion that you think she’s terrible.
Is it religion? School policy? Something else?
One important example is how Ms. Fry-Mueller was out ahead on many issues and proven right especially about things like parental consent with respect to schools administering vaccinations without the parents’ knowledge or permission.
If you didn’t know this was proved a reasonable concern, you might not be giving Ms. Frye-Mueller enough credit?
Senator Julie Frye Muller won because she is much more conservative than Tim Goodwin. Julie’s conservative score for 2022 was 89.5% for 2022 and 93.8% for 2021. Tiny Tim’s was 59.1% for 2022 with 73.9% in 2021. Then of course, Goodwin also was instrumental in recruiting Democrats to change parties to GOP to run against Conservatives Tina Mullally 95% in 2022 & 90.9% for 2021) & Tony Randolp (98-5% 2022 & 87% in 2021) both more conservative than Goodwin/ We also need to remember that Mr Goodwin wanted more camping spots in the Custer State Park Wildlife Loop! Nice way to destroy the Wildlife Loope and compete with private business owners, Tiny Tim!
Does anybody have a member makeup of the “freedom caucus.” Would be good to know.
So far, they will only disclose three members of the breakaway caucus.
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-kristi-noem-legislature-south-dakota-sd-state-wire-fa6c3e29421e5d2a30ab17efdba98648
“Republican Rep. Tony Randolph, who is the Freedom Caucus vice-chair, declined to say how many lawmakers are part of the group outside its three officers.”
Here is the list of grievances that would have its credulity tested in court:
https://plainstribune.com/?service=events.Image&name=electionintegrityissueslist.jpg
Legally speaking, SD counties and the state proper SHOULD NOT WASTE OUR MONEY FIGHTING THIS.
Please get to work fixing it.
Reach-out. I will advocate for you and demand a measured and thoughtful response from the group doing the investigating (and currently being abused by the state in my opinion by withholding public information).
Press Release from SD Canvassing today! We have bloated voter rolls that need to be updated.
Is it ok that 256 people voted that are over 120 years old????
Dude: That is one of the weakest arguments out there. Many of the voters who are listed at that age is based on a computer issue for the year of birth or a lack of an original registration date. The year of birth is no longer required to register. Perhaps you and the other unemployed people obsessed with this could go knock on those doors of these alleged “ancient” people or talk to their neighbors. Chances are, you’ll find it’s a computer input because that information wasn’t required at one point in time and auditors needed to input data for the database system to work.
Hard to fix a problem when you don’t know what it is. I bet you can fit this entire group into a phone booth. Pat, you’re giving them too much air time. This is a non-story.
I’ve sworn off Lora Hubbel because she’s just sad at this point, so I have to point out someone’s goofiness.