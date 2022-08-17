Freedom Caucus demanding immediate action on election oversight issues… that they won’t identify.

Got one of the dumbest press releases this afternoon that I think I’ve seen in a while. The leaders of the SD Freedom Caucus are raising the alarm about time-sensitive election issues and demanding not just action but immediate action from the Governor and Attorney General on a voter integrity issue…

…except, they won’t tell us what the issue is.

Freedom Caucus Calls for Election Integrity Just weeks before the 2022 general election begins, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus called on the Governor and fellow legislators to join them in taking immediate action in light of election integrity findings the caucus says they have recently become aware of. The caucus has not disclosed the specific details regarding their findings, but stated that some of the issues are time sensitive and affect the oversight of the election process. and. The Freedom Caucus stated that they will be speaking with the Governor and Acting Attorney General Mark Vargo in the next following days to seek immediate action due to the time sensitive nature of the issue. The caucus said that they will provide further details of their findings at that time.

Maybe they should wait until they can tell us what these time-sensitive election integrity issues actually are?