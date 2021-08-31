Rounds: Next President may not have emerged yet

From the Argus Leader, US Senator Mike Rounds was recently telling a group that History shows us that the next President might not have even started campaigning yet:

“I’m not sure that the eventual nominee for the presidency from the Republican side has even been recognized yet,” he said. “I think it’s entirely possible, as in many years, you get individuals who will step forward and challenge the status quo.”

To his point, Trump was not seen as a serious contender in the 2016 primary contest until after he formally entered the race earlier in the year, let alone three years ahead of the election.