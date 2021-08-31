From the Argus Leader, US Senator Mike Rounds was recently telling a group that History shows us that the next President might not have even started campaigning yet:
“I’m not sure that the eventual nominee for the presidency from the Republican side has even been recognized yet,” he said. “I think it’s entirely possible, as in many years, you get individuals who will step forward and challenge the status quo.”
To his point, Trump was not seen as a serious contender in the 2016 primary contest until after he formally entered the race earlier in the year, let alone three years ahead of the election.
8 thoughts on “Rounds: Next President may not have emerged yet”
Nice attempt to extricate yourself and the party from the sway of a sociopath, but maybe if you had spoken up sooner it would work. Trump is the presumptive nominee, imo. And we are worse off for it.
Trump won’t be able to beat Biden. Biden won’t be able to beat anyone but Trump. If either party finds a better candidate, they will win.
Trump will win a third time if he is of sound mind and body.
If not, whomever he endorses will win (and basically work for him and the people that kept him alive for 4 years).
A third time, lol. And STILL pushing misinformation
John, Trump never won a 2nd time. Allowing you to peddle this misinformation and lies is getting old. You are going to hurt our party just because you can’t get over losing.
TRUMP LOST LOL
Well, it won’t be Rounds, Thune, or Johnson. We need strong conservative leadership, and DeSantis is looking very strong right now.
You need to win Florida and he is killing them as fast as he can.