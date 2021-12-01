Sanford Numbers continue to trend upwards in latest snapshot of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Sanford health’s numbers are trending upward in latest snapshot of COVID-19 Hospitalizations across all 22 Sanford Health hospitals..
Compare that to a week ago where we had 219 Hospitalized, 64 in the ICU, and 51 with ventilators.
Still not the worst idea in the world to be vaccinated. And don’t forget your regular flu shot while you’re at it.
Our incompetent governor (not) at work.
why does the foolishness of the unvaccinated have anything to do with her? They don’t want the shot. So what?
Aren’t we on 21 now?
Can you imagine other areas of life like sports, economics, or education where we would allow 22 cherry picked samples to be used as credible data out of a possible 350 plus location pool?
Scottish Data released November 24:
1) 74% of the Covid hospitalizations in the past month are in the vaccinated (Table 19: 1,564 vaccinated + 559 unvaccinated = 2,123 total hospitalizations. 1,564 / 2,123 = 73.7%)
2) 89% of the Covid deaths in the past month are in the vaccinated (Table 20: 447 vaccinated + 54 unvaccinated. 447/501 = 89.4%)
Why are they mandating vaccination again?
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/10462/21-11-24-covid19-publication_report.pdf
I wonder how many people are going to keep believing Sanford’s cherry picked data sets they keep releasing. Good thing that the vaccinated are saving the world even though there are reports daily of fully vaccinated people testing positive for Covid. I respect anyone’s personal decision because that is their choice. The government better not think they can force any citizen in this country to get the vaccine. We have constitutional rights and freedoms.
I respect everyone’s personal decisions as well. But I’d suggest people take a minute to review the data they’re using to make their decisions. I’d trust Sanford over a report from Scotland which starts out by saying their data may not qualify under the relevant standards as high quality.
i just looked at those tables you are referencing and it is very clear that the unvaccinated are having a higher rate of infection than the vaccinated. The unvaccinated population has an infection rate of 0.501%, the single dose population has an infection rate of 0.395%, and the fully vaccinated have an infection rate of 0.288%
That puts the infection rate of the unvaccinated at almost twice that of the fully vaccinated. The vaccines are cutting the incidence of infection by over 43%.
Raw numbers:
among the unvaccinated population of 1,587,937 people, there have been 7968 cases =infection rate of .501%
among the partially vaccinated population of 373,094 people, there have been 1475 cases=infection rate of .395%
among the fully vaccinated population of 3,884,521 people there have been 11,210 cases for an infection rate of .288%
They lay out the raw numbers for you but you can do the math for yourself if you don’t believe it
Somehow I don’t think you intended to show that the vaccine will cut your risk of getting sick by 43% but that’s what you did. And Sanford’s stats show it will keep you out of the hospital
Someone with BDS used bad data to make their (incorrect) point? Why I never…
the report from Scotland also has does some age adjustments for hospitalization and mortality.
The older you are, the less likely your immune system will produce a robust response to the vaccine, the more likely it is you will have a breakthrough case of the disease, and the more likely you are to die from it.
When the vaccination programs target the oldest people in the population, it is not surprising to see breakthrough cases and deaths.
Additionally, the greater the percentage of vaccinated people in the population, the greater the numbers of breakthrough cases.
Eventually 100% of the population will be vaccinated and they will be reporting that 100% of the breakthrough cases are in vaccinated people. The anti-vaxxers will present this as proof the vaccines don’t work.