Gov. Noem to Deliver 2021 Budget Address on Tuesday
PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday, December 7, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2021 Budget Address, updating the people of South Dakota on budget plans for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023.
The address will take place at 1pm CT/12pm MT in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem.
WHAT: Governor Noem to deliver 2021 Budget Address
WHEN: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 1:00 pm CT/12:00 pm MT
WHERE: South Dakota House of Representatives
WATCH: SDPB, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem
One thought on “Gov. Noem to Deliver 2021 Budget Address on Tuesday”
Another round of belt-tightening, then come July we’re using a surplus to provide some kickbacks for some select inside investors.