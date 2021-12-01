Gov. Noem to Deliver 2021 Budget Address on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday, December 7, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2021 Budget Address, updating the people of South Dakota on budget plans for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023.

The address will take place at 1pm CT/12pm MT in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The address will be livestreamed on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem.

WHAT: Governor Noem to deliver 2021 Budget Address

WHEN: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 1:00 pm CT/12:00 pm MT

WHERE: South Dakota House of Representatives

WATCH: SDPB, SD.net, and Facebook.com/GovNoem

###