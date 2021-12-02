Release: Cole Announces Sioux Falls Council Campaign

Cole Announces Sioux Falls Council Campaign

SIOUX FALLS–Sarah Cole today announced plans to bring her fresh ideas to move Sioux Falls in a positive direction as a member of the city council.

“I would be honored to serve on the Sioux Falls City Council as a strong advocate for the people that call this great community home,” said Cole. “I’m a working mom and I want to fight for the future of Sioux Falls because it’s where I’m raising my family, and I hope it’s where they choose to stay when they’re adults. There is so much the council can accomplish in our great city for working families, and I want to be part of those solutions.”

With a track record of collaborating with others and leading with a servant mindset, Cole has the ability to build relationships with fellow council members and the mayor to work together in a productive manner to move Sioux Falls forward. “Our city has big decisions ahead of us, and we must remain focused on the policies and decisions that will improve the lives of our residents today, and set the foundation for the decades ahead of us,” says Cole

Cole grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota, and graduated from Concordia College. After college, she pursued a lifelong dream of serving others and graduated from medical school at the University of North Dakota. Cole currently serves patients in Sioux Falls as a pediatric gastroenterologist.

“My passion for helping families led me to become a doctor and I work closely with families across the region in need of help. Now, I want to bring that same passion, empathy and professionalism to the Sioux Fall City Council,” said Cole.

Cole and her family quickly fell in love with Sioux Falls when they set roots here for her pediatric residency program in 2012. As the proud mom of Jacob (11) and Emily (9), the Cole family enjoys the endless opportunities Sioux Falls provides for youth and families.

As a working mom, Cole understands the needs of the average Sioux Falls family and is ready to work hard representing them and the rest of Sioux Falls to help make Sioux Falls an even better community for all.

Cole filed paperwork today to run in the At-Large A position in the upcoming election. Election Day for the city is scheduled for April 12, 2022.

