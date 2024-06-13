SDDP National Committeeman Dennis Olson, Committeewoman Deb Knecht announce campaigns for another term of office

With his announcement on Facebook, Dennis Olson of Huron, SD has emerged as the first candidate for office in the State Democratic Party’s Convention being held this weekend in Oacoma, SD:

Olson (a fellow button collector) has previously served in the position for one term.

SDDP National Committeewoman Deb Knecht is also seeking another term in her position:

State Democrats are yet to tip their hand as to whether they will be offering a candidate for Public Utilities Commission. Current candidates include the incumbent Republican PUC Commissioner Kristie Fiegen, and recently announced Libertarian candidate Gideon Oakes.