Weible to Monae Johnson: Resign! Johnson to Weible: Go pound sand.

KELOland News is reporting that despite unsuccessful D8 Senate Candidate Rick Weible’s demands for the Secretary of State to resign, she does not intend to act on his request:

Rick Weible, who describes himself as an election integrity expert, called for Johnson, her deputy Thomas Deadrick and the board’s members to all resign.

and..

“The claims, accusations and half-truths from South Dakota Canvassing do not warrant for any of us to resign,” Johnson said.

and..

“My office works hard with the county auditors to ensure that South Dakota has safe, secure, accurate and transparent elections. Just because someone claims fraud does not mean that there is. The dis-and misinformation that is being broadcast is a shame.”