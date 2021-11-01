SDGOP Remembers Governor Farrar in release & recalling 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

The State GOP has been remembering Governor Frank Farrar this weekend, making a statement about his passing..

It’s hard to memorialize and quantify the incredible life of someone like Governor Frank Farrar. He rose to become State Attorney General, and the 24th South Dakota Governor at a young age, but more so than politics, we should remember him for his ability to reinvent himself.”

“After losing the race for Governor in 1970, Governor Farrar became a successful business leader in the banking community, with nearly 50 banks reaching across ten states, from South Dakota down to Texas, and from Nevada to Illinois.”

“When faced with terminal cancer at an age when most people would retire, Frank reinvented himself as a triathlete competitor in Iron Man competitions, running in punishing heat and swimming in the Hawaiian surf at age 73.”