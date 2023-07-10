From my mailbox, the SDGOP is holding campaign training in Box Elder on Friday July 21st
We are thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for Republican party members, to enhance your skills and make a meaningful contribution to South Dakota politics! The SDGOP, in collaboration with the RNC’s State Party Strategist team, will be hosting a training covering grassroots engagement, political strategy, communications, and fundraising! This training is open to all Republicans! Please invite your friends and other organization members, this training is designed to give everyone the tools and knowledge to make a difference in our communities!
Date: Friday July 21, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM MT
Location: Courtyard Marriott Box Elder 580 Watiki Way Box Elder, SD 57719
RSVP: https://forms.gle/YNqWvwJbo3ZWUzs17
Regards,
Chairman John Wiik
2 thoughts on “SDGOP & RNC Campaign Training – Friday, July 21 – Box Elder, SD”
Here, I’ll save you from having to give up your Saturday morning:
Step 1) Put an R behind your name. Doesn’t matter if you’re nuttier than a squirrel turd. Doesn’t matter if you’ve read or adhere to the party platform. Just put an R behind your name.
Step 2) Win your race.
It’s just that easy, folks!
Or you could put an L behind your name and everyone will automatically know you’re nuttier than a squirrel turd.