SDWC on the ballot measures: Vote YES on Amendment F

(Since we’re going to start voting absentee by the end of the week, I wanted to pass on how we’re looking at the ballot measures, and to encourage your participation and your vote. And to provide input on viewpoints and information that you might consider as you think for yourself, and evaluate what you intend to do as you walk into the voting booth. – pp)

Constitutional Amendment F – SDWC says “Current language prohibits South Dakota from imposing a work requirement on expanded Medicaid benefits. This is not an unreasonable change.”

Title : An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Authorizing the State to Impose a Work Requirement on Individuals Eligible for Expanded Medicaid Benefits. Attorney General Explanation: The Medicaid program is funded by the State and the federal government to provide medical coverage for certain low-income people who qualify for the program. ln 2022, the voters approved a Constitutional provision that expanded Medicaid eligibility for any person over age 18 and under 65 whose income is at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, plus 5% of the federal poverty level for the applicable family size. This constitutional amendment authorizes the State to impose work requirements on any person eligible to receive benefits under the expanded Medicaid program, except for those persons who are physically or mentally disabled. The amendment does not identify any specific work requirement that may be imposed on those receiving expanded Medicaid benefits. Any work requirement proposed by the State must be approved by the federal government prior to implementation. Vote “Yes” to adopt the amendment.

Vote “No” to leave the Constitution as it is.

The proposed constitutional amendment is not unreasonable, nor unfair. South Dakota already has a work requirement for other welfare programs, and all this does is to make it an option for future legislatures to consider adding in exchange for the expanded Medicaid program.

The pro-statement from legislative sponsor and State Rep. Tony Venhuizen lays out the argument very succinctly:

Amendment F would allow South Dakota to consider a work requirement for working-age, able-bodied adults who want to enroll in Medicaid expansion. Currently, we can’t encourage these folks to seek work or training to get back on their feet, rather than stay on government programs for the long-term. By voting YES, we can fix the current language, which prohibits South Dakota from even considering a work requirement. Our welfare programs should care for those who can’t care for themselves – the elderly, the young, and the disabled. Amendment F allows the state to require able-bodied, working-aged people who enroll in Medicaid to work or go to school, to support themselves and their families. Our state already does this in other social programs, and we know how to do it. If Amendment F passes, a work requirement will still require approval from the federal government and from the state legislature. This will allow for reasonable exceptions to the work requirement, like for parents of young children, students, those with serious health issues, or those looking for work.

The Amendment opens it up as an option. Not as a mandate. It’s not unreasonable, nor unfair.

Vote YES on Amendment F.