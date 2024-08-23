23 Aug, 2024
Sen. Ryan Maher featured in story on his small town business

Pat Powers

State Senator Ryan Maher is in the spotlight for serving his community as a small town business owner:

Loading groceries has become Ryan Maher’s regular Monday and Thursday morning routine. On those days, he’s up early to pick up groceries from the Timber Lake grocery store.

and..

It seems The Occidental is exactly what this community needed.

“That’s why this has been successful. Because we are so far removed from the Walmarts and the Sam’s Clubs and the Costcos,” said Maher. “If Walmart was just 20 miles down the road, this wouldn’t work.”

That makes this middle-of-nowhere location the very key to its success.

Read the entire story here.

Always great to read about a community-minded businessman serving a need for their community.

