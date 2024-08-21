South Dakota Democrats unable to come up with musical offering linked to South Dakota

From NPR, while nearly every other state could point to something musical relating to their state, South Dakota Democrats were unable to offer up musical tribute relating to their brand:

DJ Cassidy and the Democrats played special tracks for each state and territory during Tuesday night’s roll call.

But what song — or songs, in some cases — repped your state? We found them all so you don’t have to. Better yet, we offer some reasons behind the choices.

—

South Carolina: Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine – James Brown. James Brown was born on May 3, 1933, in Barnswell, S.C.

South Dakota: What I Like About You – The Romantics

Tennessee: 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton. Country music star Dolly Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tenn., and currently lives just outside of Nashville. Her Dollywood theme park and resorts are located in Pigeon Forge.