State Rep. Jon Hansen develops concerns about ethical boundaries

Hot off the press is a release that was sent out from the Life Defense Fund today where the group’s Co-Chair and State Legislator Jon Hansen expresses his concern over avoiding ‘ethical boundaries’ he may cross if he would have to debate his group’s position on Amendment G.

In part:

Jon Hansen Says Debate on Abortion Measure Violates “Ethical Rules as an Attorney” Concerning tomorrow’s “Ballot Talk: weighing the Pro’s and the Cons with Greg LaFollette regarding putting abortion up to birth in South Dakota’s State Constitution, Jon Hansen, Attorney for Life Defense Fund, issued the following statement: — “As much as I would like to nail down Weiland on his organization’s repeated and blatant violations of petition laws and the engagement in fraudulent activities, to do so would violate legal ethical rules as an attorney.” “Because I represent Life Defense Fund, which is suing Weiland’s organization “Dakotans for Health” in the case Life Defense Fund and Leslee Unruh vs. Dakotans for Health – Lawyers are not permitted under legal ethical rules to speak to opposing parties represented in an ongoing case about matters related to the litigation.”

Of course, no mention was made about Jon Hansen doing double-duty co-chairing the Life Defense Fund, being paid as a consultant by the Life Defense Fund, and (as State Representative) introducing legislation to aid the Life Defense Fund’s attack against the petition filed by Dakotans for Health.

In case anyone has forgotten the oath that legislators sign:

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I …have not accepted, nor will I accept or receive directly or indirectly, any money, pass, or any other valuable thing, from any corporation, company or person, for any vote or influence I may give or withhold on any bill or resolution, or appropriation, or for any other official act.” Article III, Section 8, South Dakota Constitution

South Dakota Legislative Oath of Office.

I’m not sure.. is the oath of office considered an ethical rule too? Or more of a suggestion?

Does that also mean that the Life Defense Fund is going to just duck Amendment G debates from here on out?