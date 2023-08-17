Senate Leader Lee Schoenbeck weighs in on Sen. Castleberry matter, conflict of interest issue

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck issued the following statement today, following the announcement of the resolution of the Senator Jessica Castleberry matter, along with her subsequent resignation:

Senator Castleberry has been a valued member of the senate, ever since her appointment by Governor Noem. She obviously made a mistake and she’s owned it and taken responsibility.

The executive board needs to take the process up at our November meeting. The system safeguards are the Governor, Auditor, Treasurer, and the individual judgment of each legislator. We need to look at the contracts and understand what controls are in place, or what changes need to be made to uphold the Constitution and see that it doesn’t happen again. Everyone wants that.

Given the high profile of this matter, along with other legislators being included on state contracts, it’s sure to be a big topic in the upcoming session.