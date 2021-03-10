Senator John Thune PSA for VacciNATION

EXCLUSIVE – Working with the Partnership to Fight Infections Diseases, I’m pleased to bring you this video from South Dakota’s Senior US Senator John Thune encouraging people to get out and get vaccinated to help bring an end to the COVID 19 crisis.

As you can find on their website, South Dakota Senator John Thune addresses constituents about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As vaccines become increasingly available across the country, communities are working hard to ensure that everyone has accurate information about the vaccines so that anyone who wants to be vaccinated has the opportunity to do so. In the meantime, it is important that we continue to follow guidelines for social distancing, mask wearing, and washing hands.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including answers to common questions and a state-by-state guide to vaccinations in your area, click HERE to find out more.