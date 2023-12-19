Senator Thune, others criticize Trump claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country”

From The Hill late this afternoon, South Dakota Senator John Thune and others are calling out former President Trump’s attack on immigrants, where he claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country”:

Asked about Trump’s controversial comments, which have drawn comparison to Nazi rhetoric before and during World War II, McConnell pointed out the hypocrisy of the remarks. “It strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao the secretary of Transportation,” he said. and.. Other Senate Republicans have recoiled at Trump’s racially-charged language that immigrants are poisoning the country’s blood. “My grandfather was an immigrant, so I don’t agree with that sentiment,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.).

Given that 9/10 of us or more had family members emigrate to our country at one time or another (Even President Trump), this statement might be one of the dumber things Trump has said. We can largely agree that illegal immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed by the government, but that kind of statement is not good for our nation.