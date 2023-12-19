From The Hill late this afternoon, South Dakota Senator John Thune and others are calling out former President Trump’s attack on immigrants, where he claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country”:
Asked about Trump’s controversial comments, which have drawn comparison to Nazi rhetoric before and during World War II, McConnell pointed out the hypocrisy of the remarks.
“It strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao the secretary of Transportation,” he said.
and..
Other Senate Republicans have recoiled at Trump’s racially-charged language that immigrants are poisoning the country’s blood.
“My grandfather was an immigrant, so I don’t agree with that sentiment,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.).
Given that 9/10 of us or more had family members emigrate to our country at one time or another (Even President Trump), this statement might be one of the dumber things Trump has said. We can largely agree that illegal immigration is a problem that needs to be addressed by the government, but that kind of statement is not good for our nation.
9 thoughts on “Senator Thune, others criticize Trump claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country””
Too bad we didn’t have a worthy opponent against Thune last time.
You can just say you only want white people here. No need to complain about Thune.
It doesn’t matter what vile and nasty things he says as most who read this site will still gleefully vote for him. And that fact is unbelievably sad.
Likely he meant ‘illegal’ immigrants; just a slip of the tongue when he’s doing all that talking.
But by all means dig in those spurs, 2024 is almost here!
I believe Trump meant the illegal invaders who are coming into our country in record numbers. The number of military age young men coming in is very concerning. The drug and human trafficking coming in are atrocious. Our borders need closed, and every last illegal invader needs to be deported. We allow legal immigration of vetted applicants.
The illegal invaders are being housed, fed, educated and receiving healthcare at the legal taxpayer’s expense. Some are also receiving payments higher than most couples on Social Security, and without paying in for their entire working lives. Birthright citizenship needs to end as well as all their “benefits”.
Mark it must have been a mistake along with all the other Hitler quotes, Desire to be a Dictator, his crucial part on January 6th, Outing an Isreali spy working in Syria to the Russians visiting the White House 2 weeks after he is elected which Israel had to get out immediately before their asset was captured and killed. That and others were all nothing.
Trump/Noem 2024 right?
If you don’t take this literally, which is what Trump meant, illegal immigrants are “poisoning” the country economically, socially, and demonstrating to the legal citizens that laws don’t matter. The rights of illegals are being put ahead of legal citizens. How is any of this healthy for our nation? Compassion is one thing, but this open border is being done solely for votes and power.
Thune once again shows that he is out-of-touch with South Dakotans and does not truly represent us. He works for Washington.
You bet! Let’s get trump back in there to declare martial law and send in the military to shut down the border and on the streets to get back to a white ‘merica. We don’t need anymore wetback fruit pickers or slaughter house workers poisoning the country. Sieg Heil Orange Jesus!