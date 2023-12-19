Release: Summit Carbon Solutions Signs 80 Percent of North Dakota Landowners 

Summit Carbon Solutions Signs 80 Percent of North Dakota Landowners

Since implementing reroutes, the company surpasses previous ROW achievements

AMES, IA (December 19, 2023) — Summit Carbon Solutions announces today it has acquired 80% of the Right-of-Way (ROW) needed for its proposed carbon capture, transport, and storage project across North Dakota. This significant milestone comes after the Public Service Commission (PSC) initially denied the Company’s permit, prompting the company to undertake extensive rerouting.

“Our team is dedicated to working with landowners to address concerns and reach a mutually agreeable path,” said CEO Lee Blank. “This has led to a higher percentage of ROW acquisition, reflecting our commitment to progress and community partnership.”

Following the denial of Summit’s application by the PSC, Summit completed multiple reroutes in Burleigh, Emmons, and Dickey counties. Even considering the addition of 12 miles to the route, the Summit team has successfully acquired about 80% of the North Dakota route, and continues to work with landowners every day to reach a solution that works for both Summit and the landowner.

“Working with the Summit team was fair and mutually beneficial. This partnership is important to us, as it’s a good thing for our land now and in the years to come,” said Bruce Speich, a Milnor ND landowner. “Together, we’re making a big difference for the future of agriculture and energy in North Dakota.”

As Summit continues to listen to everyone’s input, and work with landowners, community members, and permitting bodies, the company remains committed to respectful and transparent engagement with all stakeholders. Summit believes that this project aligns with the long-term vision that North Dakota has for its energy and agricultural sectors.

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. More information, visit: www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.