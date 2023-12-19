At least one Minnehaha County Commissioner is calling out County Auditor Leah Anderson for her circus-like approach to elected office, as Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley calls out Anderson as “embarassing.”
A Minnehaha County commissioner criticized county Auditor Leah Anderson Tuesday, calling her behavior an embarrassment to the county.
Commissioner Joe Kippley was reacting to Anderson’s request two weeks ago for a pay increase amid news that Anderson allowed her supporters to secretly sit in on a phone call with staff from the Secretary of State’s Office and officials with Election Systems & Software, the company that is the vendor for the software used in vote tabulating machines.
and..
Kippley accused Anderson of stoking conspiracy theories about election integrity and “burning down” the institution from within. He said that other local election officials have “grave concerns” about next year’s elections given her performance in office.
Read the entire story here at the Dakota Scout.
Commissioners have the power of the purse, and should make sure they exercise it when it comes to Anderson’s antics…
One thought on “Minnehaha Co Commissioner Kippley on Auditor Leah Anderson: “An Embarassment””
My wife and I, with ZERO BUDGET, created a Survey Cast Vote Record System (SCVR) in 48 hours.
Here’s the link:
https://plainstribune.com/exit
With a fraction of ES&S’s budget, we could create a voting system for the entire state and we would be glad to teach the inner workings of the system to all county officials and the public. Most of the state wide production costs would be for hosting, security, and administration. Before you get too excited, this is running on a commodity cloud server. The entire code base is about 250KB (that’s quite miniaturized for Enterprise Java and relatively trivial for conducting a comprehensive software code security review).
“It” is an embarrassment that we can’t produce the audit trail even though it is federal law and specified in the contracts with the vendor.
If there is no corruption, why so difficult to manufacture legitimate public trust?
Why are SD administrators so technologically inept? Is it because, unlike the maturity exhibited by the Minnehaha auditor, they are too proud to admit their deficiencies and seek self improvement?
Are we too reliant on technology from out of state and out of country (as I understand it the lineage of ES&S software code is Dominion and Venezuela)?