Minnehaha Co Commissioner Kippley on Auditor Leah Anderson: “An Embarassment”

At least one Minnehaha County Commissioner is calling out County Auditor Leah Anderson for her circus-like approach to elected office, as Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley calls out Anderson as “embarassing.”

A Minnehaha County commissioner criticized county Auditor Leah Anderson Tuesday, calling her behavior an embarrassment to the county. Commissioner Joe Kippley was reacting to Anderson’s request two weeks ago for a pay increase amid news that Anderson allowed her supporters to secretly sit in on a phone call with staff from the Secretary of State’s Office and officials with Election Systems & Software, the company that is the vendor for the software used in vote tabulating machines. and.. Kippley accused Anderson of stoking conspiracy theories about election integrity and “burning down” the institution from within. He said that other local election officials have “grave concerns” about next year’s elections given her performance in office.

Commissioners have the power of the purse, and should make sure they exercise it when it comes to Anderson’s antics…