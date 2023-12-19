Retired Lake Co. Sheriff Tim Walburg to run for House as Republican in District 8

The Madison Daily Leader has a story on their website noting that the recently retired Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg is going to be a candidate for State House in District 8:

Walburg has dedicated decades of his life to serving his community. For 30 years, his law enforcement career included service as a correctional officer, deputy sheriff, assistant police chief and chief deputy. In 2012, he was appointed Lake County sheriff and retired earlier this year. Walburg also has 30 years of experience in emergency medical services, including 18 years at Madison Regional Health Systems, where he currently serves as a paramedic. Walburg has been active in the community, serving as a member of the Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission for Lake, Miner and McCook counties, the Trinity Lutheran Church council and the Community Counseling board of directors.

Walburg has achieved success working with lawmakers in Pierre. He was an active member of the South Dakota Sheriffs Association, including serving as the association’s president in 2022.