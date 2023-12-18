Former Gubernatorial Democrat candidate Jamie Smith to run for D15 Senate

It appears that State Dems intend to try to run a stronger candidate in District 15 Senate than Linda Duba, as Jamie Smith announces he’s going to run after losing to Governor Noem:

The 52-year-old teacher-turned-realtor has stayed active within the South Dakota Democratic Party since falling short in his challenge against the governor during the last election cycle when Noem cruised to reelection. His decision to run for the Legislature again comes amid much uncertainty for District 15, a Democratic stranglehold in the last decade.

Read that in the Dakota Scout.

District 15 used to be a Democrat District.. but since redistricting, it is not. Now, it just depends on who steps forward on the side of the GOP to run.

At the very least, the opposition research is already done for the fall.