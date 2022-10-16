Senator Thune posts latest FEC Report. $1.19 Million raised, with nearly $17.5 million cash on hand. Is there anything left except Brian Bengs conceding?

Is there a Democrat in the race for US Senate at this point? Because it seems that while Brian Bengs is busy playing on social media, US Senator John Thune is doing actual campaign things, and completely crushing it.

First and foremost in campaigning is raising money so you can run a race. And Senator Thune had a very, very good fundraising quarter:

US Sen John Thune Oct 2022 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

From the period of time from July 1 through September 30, Senator Thune raised an eye-popping $1.19 MILLION in the most recent fundraising quarter. (Is that a new record for SD? Because it sounds as if it could be). Against this, Senator Thune spent $659,317.78 in campaign expenditures and refunds, leaving him $17,419,927.87 cash on hand.

Bengs does not have his FEC Report filed yet, but we’re waiting with great interest to see if he managed to raise 10% of what Senator Thune has.

Can you say a race is over when it never really began? Because at this point, I don’t think there’s anything left to do except Brian Bengs’ concession speech.